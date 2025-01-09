Le Colonial Delray Beach Introduces Weekly Live Music 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Le Colonial, the acclaimed French-Vietnamese restaurant located at 601 East Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach, has introduced a weekly live music schedule.

In addition to its celebrated cuisine and decor, Le Colonial has added another layer of appeal for guests: in house live music, to be performed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Performances for the remainder of January include:

Tuesday, January 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist and vocalist, Phil Baker

Wednesday, January 15 from 6 to 9 p.m: Pianist, Mike Soto and vocalist, Amanda Funes

Thursday, January 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.: Three-piece Cuban band, Son QBA

Tuesday, January 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist and vocalist, Phil Baker

Wednesday, January 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist, Mike Soto and vocalist, Elanese Lansen

Thursday, January 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.: Three-piece Cuban band, Son QBA

Tuesday, January 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist and vocalist, Phil Baker

Wednesday, January 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist, Mike Soto and vocalist, Elanese Lansen

Thursday, January 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.: Three-piece Cuban band, Son QBA

About Le Colonial

Le Colonial is a celebration of the seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s. With locations in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Delray Beach, Naples, Lake Forest, IL, and Denver, the famed Vietnamese restaurant launched over three decades ago by celebrated restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King and has been raved about by countless American critics, celebrities, and tastemakers in New York. Under the direction of acclaimed Vietnamese chef and cookbook author, Nicole Routhier, along with culinary director Hassan Obaye, the culinary team balances classic Vietnamese recipes and today's health-conscious preferences, bringing the freshest, locally sourced vegetables and premium seafood and meats to life through an artful use of herbs and spices.

For more information, visit www.lecolonial.com, follow lecolonial_restaurants or call 561-566-1800.

