Kuba Cabana At CityPlace Doral To Present KUBARET

Kuba Cabana, a lively dining concept where "Old World Cuba Meets Modern Miami" is hosting "Kubaret." Located in the vibrant CityPlace Doral, the series of exhilarating evenings will take place on the last Thursday of every month. Each themed dinner show features a Las Vegas Style Cabaret with burlesque performers, live music including acclaimed singers, a 7-piece band and DJ, a premium open bar and an unforgettable prix fixe menu. The events are open to guests aged 21 and older.

An energetic, culinary experience-based venue serving modern Latin-inspired cuisine, Kuba Cabana features unmistakable Cuban and Caribbean flair. This dining concept stems from the beautiful traditions of Latin and Caribbean music, cuisine and culture. Stunning, vibrant décor ranges from neon signs and tropical foliage to walls donned with Cuban-inspired art by local artists.

The 3-course Latin-style menu, prepared by Kuba Cabana's celebrated Corporate Chef Jorge Mas and Executive Chef Pedro E. Sarracino, will include:

First course - select one from:

Kubiche - Cuban style corvina ceviche, cachucha pepper, crispy boniato

Ham or Chorizo croquetas, roasted garlic aioli

Beef Empanada, chimichurri mayo

Chicken Empanada, roasted yellow pepper mayo

Burrata & Papaya Salad, pesto, balsamic reduction

Second course - select one from:

Havana Chicken - sour orange and garlic roasted half chicken, arroz moro, sweet plantains

Short Rib "Fricassee" - slow braised short rib, Tomato sofrito, Ají, Wine over a creamy boniato purée

Pescado a la Plancha - Grilled Branzino fillet, spiced butter, steamed vegetables, lemon

Arroz con Pollo "A la Chorrera" - Cuban style Chicken rice, charred corn, peas, chorizo dust, cerveza

Third course - select one from

Chocoland

Timba

Arroz con Leche

Kuba Cabana boasts 8,900-square-feet of dining and patio seating. The restaurant is in compliance with the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health care officials, in an effort to serve as a place where guests feel comfortable venturing back into public and reconnecting with friends and family. All guests and employees are required to wear a facial covering, maintain the social distance of 6 feet between visitors and wash their hands in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

When:

The Sound of Miami - Thursday, March 25

An entire night dedicated to the cultural artists that helped shape Miami! Celebrate Miami's culture over an amazing dinner while paying tribute to greats such as Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz, The Bee Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, and others.

The Garden of Eden - Thursday, April 29

In celebration of Earth Day, Kuba Cabana will be transformed into a floral jungle oasis. The theme of this month's burlesque show will be focused on the story of Adam and Eve.

America's Stars and Stripes - Thursday, May 27

In honor of Memorial Day, Kuba Cabana will pay homage to classic American performers. Celebrate America's history with a one-of-a-kind Burlesque show which will pay tribute to beloved American artists such as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.

Time:

From 8-9 p.m., guests will enjoy a cocktail hour with a premium open bar.

From 9:30-close, the main event seating will feature a 3-course Latin-style menu. All other beverages are available for an additional charge. All orders must be placed prior to the start of the show.

Where:

Kuba Cabana, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Ste 140, Doral, FL 33122

Cost:

$150/person + 21% gratuity + 7% tax

Prime tables are available, and range from $750-$3,000, including bottle service (ranging per person and table size). All table reservations include a bottle of Toast vodka, a bottle of Prosecco, and a bottle of the guests' choice.

How:

For inquiries and table reservations, contact Julie Montandon atevents@kubamiami.com or (305) 850-2425. Kuba's main phone number is 305-800-KUBA (5822).

For more information, please visit https://kubamiami.com/promo/ orhttps://www.eventbrite.com/o/kuba-cabana-31814961635.

Cancellation Policy:

A $50 cancellation fee per person will occur if absent on the day of the event, 30 minutes after the reservation time. Parties that have less guests than reserved will still be charged the entire fee for the empty, reserved seats.