Kravis Center To Present Lunch & Learn With Dancer/Photographer Steven Caras, March 21

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a soul-stirring ArtSmart Lunch & Learn event next month focused on Palm Beach County's favorite dancer, dance photographer and juicy backstage raconteur., March 21 at 11:30 am.

The Emmy Award-winning public television documentary Steven Caras: See Them Dance recounted a boy's daring journey at a time when men pursuing dance rarely escaped unscathed. Filmmaker Deborah Novak touches on this, leading to Caras' extraordinary transition from being the youngest male dancer in Balanchine's New York City Ballet to becoming its ultimate image maker as one of the leading dance photographers of all time.

In fact, the 2012 documentary was named "Best Television Film" of the year at the Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival.

In Survival Instinct, Steven Caras boldly picks up where the documentary leaves off-revealing in even more intimate detail his glorious milestones, occasional setbacks, and personal struggles with sexuality. Inspiring, profoundly moving, and wickedly funny, Caras will also share stunning images of some of the greatest dancers the world has ever known.

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

Sponsored by Susan Bloom. Tickets are now available for purchase either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.