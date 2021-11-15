Kravis Center To Offer Five Special Holiday Concerts & Shows

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate the joyous holiday season with five different concerts, shows and special presentations:



Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze electrifies the holiday season with a reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

December 10 at 8 pm (Friday)



The Hip Hop Nutcracker



The Hip Hop Nutcracker, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, along with a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of Hip Hop's founding fathers, this remixed and reimaged version of the classic is a one-of-a-kind way to kick-off the holidays!

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

December 23 at 1 pm & 7 pm (Thursday)



Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical



The beloved TV classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. See all of your favorite characters as they come to life in Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $21

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation

December 27-31 (Monday through Friday)

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Forbidden Broadway returns with hilarious new musical spoofs of Moulin Rouge, the all-Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Hadestown, this season's dark Oklahoma! revival, along with Dear Evan Hansen, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, and a whole new generation of Broadway stars. Plus exciting impersonations of Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus some classic laughs from The Lion King, Phantom, Les Miz, and more.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $43.50

*Includes New Year's Eve champagne toast

January 1 at 8 pm (Saturday)



Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

Timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss springs to vibrant life in a joyful spectacle featuring dancers, and full orchestra. Energetic, lighthearted, and romantic, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is a celebration of every exciting opportunity the New Year has to offer.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Tickets can be purchased online through the Kravis Center's website www.kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471



Health and Safety for These Performances:

The Kravis Center remains committed to the health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, volunteers, and guests. Like many other performing arts centers throughout the country, we have implemented new health and safety protocols to ensure the comfort and enjoyment for everyone visiting the Center. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.