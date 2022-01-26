Kravis Center Presents Ronnie Marmo In I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, will present "I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE."

Directed by Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce makes its Florida premiere at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for a limited engagement run on February 18 - 20. Tickets are on sale now at LennyBruceOnStage.com.

"I believe Lenny's is the voice this country needs right now," says playwright and star Ronnie Marmo. "In the 1960s, he exposed many of the 'untouchable' subjects that are in the news again now: religion, racism, immigration, xenophobia, gender inequality, sexual identity, the criminal justice system, capital punishment, bail reform, government aid, police brutality, corrupt capitalism, the opiate epidemic, marijuana legalization, censorship, I could go on and on. So here we are, over 56 years later, all the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical. In certain ways, we've progressed since Lenny was with us, and in many, we have regressed."

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time...Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film - and of course - comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court, and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself.

For more information, please visit www.LennyBruceOnStage.com.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE makes its Florida theatrical premiere at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on February 18 - 20. Show times are Friday, February 18 at 8 pm; Saturday, February 19 at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, February 19 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased at the Official Kravis Center Website kravis.org, or by calling 561.832.7469. I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE explores mature themes, includes strong language and nudity, and is intended for mature audiences.

The Kravis Center remains committed to the health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, volunteers and guests. Like many other performing arts centers throughout the country, we have implemented new health and safety protocols to ensure the comfort and enjoyment for everyone visiting the Center. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.