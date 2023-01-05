Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kravis Center Announces Completion Of $1 Million Gift Match

December 2022 ended on a high note for the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts! In honor of the Center's 30th Anniversary season, long-time supporters and Palm Beach County residents Norma and Leonard Klorfine matched donor gifts of $1,000 or more - up to $1 million when received by the end of December 2022.

"I want to personally thank Board member Norma and her husband Leonard for their outstanding generosity, and for leading by example," said Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center. "They are strong advocates for the Center's education programming and essentially doubled their financial support with this matching challenge by inspiring others to support our programs. As we celebrate three decades of excellence in the performing arts, we are fortunate to have many long-term supporters- in fact, more than 500 donors have given consistently each year for the past 30 years. Kravis Center donors enjoy many privileges, including the opportunity to purchase tickets before the public to Kravis Center presented events and our spectacular Kravis On Broadway series."

The Klorfines are well known for their generous philanthropic giving through the Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation to institutions involved in culture, arts, education and in medical research.

"The Kravis Center's commitment to providing outstanding entertainment with affordable prices, children's educational programs, and a wide range of community outreach events is possible in part because of the generous donations the Center receives," said Ms. Klorfine. "Arts education is an important part of our lives. We are thrilled the community feels the same way and we were able to reach our $1 million matching goal."

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

For more information on the Kravis Center or to donate, please visit kravis.org.



