Jonathan Spector's BIRTHRIGHT Will Premiere at Miami New Drama

Jonathan Spector's Birthright will make its World Premiere at Miami New Drama next month. The production is directed by Teddy Bergman and will run April 3 - 27, 2025.
It’s summer, 2006, a group of six young American Jews, fresh out of college, meet on a Birthright Israel trip and become fast friends. They have all returned from the trip with a new commitment to their Jewish identity, to Israel, and to each other. As such, they briefly occupy a totally shared sense of reality; at the last moment of the 21st century, this was still possible. In 2007, Facebook comes online, the iPhone gets released and the ability of these friends – or anyone – to exist in a shared reality begins to fray. Over the next 18 years, through to Oct 7th and beyond, we watch as this group of friends comes together and breaks apart, wrestling each in their own way with this central question: Am I living the life I am supposed to be living as a Jew in America?
*This production contains brief nudity and is recommended for ages 16+.
Dani Stoller, Chaya
Irene Adjan, Deborah
Krystal Millie Valdes, Alona
Arielle Goldman, Izzy
Stephen Stocking, Noah
Danny Capote, Emerson
Hale Appleman, Lev
Jonathan Spector Playwright
Teddy Bergman, Director
Emalie Belokon, Assistant to the Director
Jeni Hacker, Intimacy Director
Jeff Croiter, Lighting Design
Salomon Lerner, Sound Design/Composition
Nicky Smith, Costume Design
Yaya, Asst. Costume Design
Carol Raskin, Wig Design
Steven Royal, Projections Design
Jameelah Bailey, Props Design/Supervision
Constanza Celsi, Asst. Props Design
Adam Koch Associates, Scenic Design & Projections
Amy Rauchwerger, Stage Manager
Jennifer Barnes Mathie, Asst. Stage Manager
