Jonathan Spector's BIRTHRIGHT Will Premiere at Miami New Drama

Jonathan Spector's Birthright will make its World Premiere at Miami New Drama next month. The production is directed by Teddy Bergman and will run April 3 - 27, 2025.

It’s summer, 2006, a group of six young American Jews, fresh out of college, meet on a Birthright Israel trip and become fast friends. They have all returned from the trip with a new commitment to their Jewish identity, to Israel, and to each other. As such, they briefly occupy a totally shared sense of reality; at the last moment of the 21st century, this was still possible. In 2007, Facebook comes online, the iPhone gets released and the ability of these friends – or anyone – to exist in a shared reality begins to fray. Over the next 18 years, through to Oct 7th and beyond, we watch as this group of friends comes together and breaks apart, wrestling each in their own way with this central question: Am I living the life I am supposed to be living as a Jew in America?

*This production contains brief nudity and is recommended for ages 16+.

CAST

Dani Stoller, Chaya

Irene Adjan, Deborah

Krystal Millie Valdes, Alona

Arielle Goldman, Izzy

Stephen Stocking, Noah

Danny Capote, Emerson

Hale Appleman, Lev

CREATIVE TEAM

Jonathan Spector Playwright

Teddy Bergman, Director

Emalie Belokon, Assistant to the Director

Jeni Hacker, Intimacy Director

Jeff Croiter, Lighting Design

Salomon Lerner, Sound Design/Composition

Nicky Smith, Costume Design

Yaya, Asst. Costume Design

Carol Raskin, Wig Design

Steven Royal, Projections Design

Jameelah Bailey, Props Design/Supervision

Constanza Celsi, Asst. Props Design

Adam Koch Associates, Scenic Design & Projections

Amy Rauchwerger, Stage Manager

Jennifer Barnes Mathie, Asst. Stage Manager

