Joanne Shaw-Tayor Comes to the Kravis Center Next Year

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that tickets for blues-rock sensation Joanne Shaw-Tayor will go on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469. The performance is on April 9.

JOANNE SHAW-TAYOR was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16, quickly earning a spot on tour with his supergroup, D.U.P., and launching a remarkable career. Celebrated for her extraordinary guitar skills, Joanne has garnered acclaim from notables like Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. By her 30s, she became one of the most sought-after guitarists in rock.

Joanne released her debut album, White Sugar, in 2009 on Ruf Records, showcasing her distinct soulful voice and advanced songwriting. She followed with critically acclaimed albums like Diamonds In The Dirt (2010) and Almost Always Never (2012), which included the UK radio hit “Soul Station.” Her subsequent albums, The Dirty Truth and Wild, continued to build her reputation, leading to a performance on BBC’s “Later with Jools Holland.”

Her career milestone came with Reckless Heart (2019), which broke into the U.K. Top 20 Album Chart, followed by The Blues Album (2021), produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts. Her next album, Blues From The Heart Live, also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album chart in 2022.

Her 2024 release, Heavy Soul, also produced by Kevin Shirley, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. It has been celebrated for its fusion of contemporary soul-pop and traditional blues roots, praised for its powerful lyrics and soul-stirring melodies. This album marks a significant evolution in her career, showcasing her growth as an artist and solidifying her status as a dynamic force in the blues-rock world.

Now, Joanne is celebrating the release of her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Black & Gold, which also debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. Produced by Kevin Shirley, the album blends blues-rock with influences from Americana, indie rock, and retro 80s pop, further redefining the boundaries of the genre and marking a bold new chapter in Joanne’s prolific career.

