Island City Stage Celebrates 10th Anniversary 2021-22 South Florida Season With A Thank You To Its Donors

Island City Stage, creating quality professional theatrical experiences, held a celebratory reception in honor of its ongoing 10th anniversary 2021-22 South Florida Season. In recognition of this milestone, loyal donors were recognized for their support which allows the arts organization to produce a variety of thought- provoking and entertaining experiences in an intimate setting.

"We are delighted to be celebrating our 10th anniversary season which is an amazing tribute to all those who believed in us then, and now," said Martin Childers, managing director of Island City Stage. "Island City Stage is dedicated to bringing quality live theater to South Florida audiences and this season won't disappoint our loyal fans or newcomers."

During the reception at Union Kitchen & Bar, special presentations were made to congratulate the organization's current board of directors, Artistic Director Andy Rogow and select donors for their significant contributions.

The 10th anniversary 2021-22 season which already showcased The Twentieth Century Way by Tom Jacobson will also feature:

Armature by Andrew Kramer

January 27 - February 27, 2022

Racism, homophobia and self-hatred seethe through this world premiere play. A "burning" is the undercurrent of this searing story in which the Armature Bar is at the epicenter of stories that connect two sexy, troubled gay men and a Black family whose matriarch is running for political office. This production uniquely combines mystery and poetry with challenging themes in this world premiere new production.

Suddenly, Last Summer by Tennessee Williams

March 17 - April 17, 2022

Tennessee Williams was one of the true titans of live theater over the past century and Suddenly Last Summer is, without question, one of his most memorable works. Evoking themes of aging and beauty, hypocrisy, greed, sexual repression and cannibalism, the play is also the one that the author himself considered his most poetic. On a hot, steamy afternoon you will find Violet Venable and her niece, Catherine, waging battle in a war that will cement the legacy of Violet's son, Sebastian. Was he a brilliant artist, devoted son or sexual predator? Island City Stage is extremely excited and proud to be producing its first Tennessee Williams classic.

The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam

June 9 - July 10, 2022

Vampire attacks, werewolf sightings, and the resurrection of an Egyptian princess all make an appearance in this hilarious send-up of gothic romance and horror films in which two actors and lightening, fast costume changes are the stars of the show. Charles Ludlam and The Ridiculous Theatrical Company were pioneers, now legends in LGBT+ theater, elevating camp to an art form and paving the way for companies like Island City Stage. Island City Stage is pleased to present their best known and most produced work.

One In Two by Donja R. Love

August 4 - September 4, 2022

Three actors sit in an ethereal waiting room. Each performance, the audience chooses which actor must portray the lead character in this unforgiving story of a Black man diagnosed with HIV. But whose story is it, really, as one of every two Black gay men will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime? How have these men been treated by the LGBT+ and Black communities? Through humor and pathos, Donja R. Love has written a deeply personal call to action and created an unflinching portrait of being Black and gay in America, today.

Tickets start at $35 per show. Season subscribers can save with a $155 Flexpass for all five productions (a $25 savings off individually priced tickets plus no processing fees) and receive $5 off of additional tickets purchased. Other discounts are available for groups. More details can be found on the Island City Stage website at islandcitystage.org. Corporate and individual donors are also invited to become part of Island City Stage's Spotlight Club. Donations start at $25 and all are tax deductible and remain in program listing for one year.

For more information and tickets, please call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.