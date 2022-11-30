IGNITE Art Festival to Return to South Florida in 2023

The award-winning IGNITE Broward festival of art, light and sound is doubling in size when it returns to South Florida in January. Showcasing 11 spectacular light-based installations by eight artists, IGNITE 2023 promises even more immersive and interactive art experiences, bringing today's most innovative talent and cutting-edge technology to audiences in Broward.

The third annual family-friendly festival will take place January 25-29, 2023. For five days and nights, visitors can experience immersive light and sound-based art created by top national and International Artists and designers from France, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States. Large-scale 3D projection mapping, interactive light sculptures and installations will transform two locations in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach. Admission is free and open to the public.

"Along with adding more exciting activations for 2023, visitors can expect to see incredible artworks presented on a much larger scale than in the last two years," said Phil Dunlap, Director of Broward County Cultural Division. "We've also launched IGNITEBroward.com, a website where people can learn more about the festival by watching videos and exploring the artworks and artists behind them."

Kick-Off Event

Wednesday, January 25, 7PM

Museum of Discovery & Science Atrium (401 SW 2 St., Fort Lauderdale)

Join the countdown and celebrate the beginning of IGNITE Broward. RSVP

IGNITE Broward

January 25-29, 2023

Schedule and Locations

Daily 10AM-8PM: Six interactive light sculptures and installations will take over the gallery and exterior spaces at Mad Arts in Dania Beach (481 S. Federal Highway) with extended viewing until 10PM on Friday and Saturday. Artworks by MASARY Studios, NONOTAK, Daniel Iregui / Iregular, Seeper, theVERSEverse and MF Dynamics will be on display.

Nightly 6-10PM: Downtown Fort Lauderdale will feature five spectacular outdoor, digital, light-based art and 3D projection mapping installations at the Museum of Discovery & Science (401 SW 2 St.) and Esplanade Park (400 SW 2 St.). Artworks by Limelight Projection Mapping, Akiko Yamashita, Daniel Iregui / Iregular and Seeper will be on display.

Transcending the physical, this year's festival will also include theVERSEverse's NFT gallery for crypto-native poetry in the metaverse, live poetry readings and MF Dynamics' 3D motion capture creations incorporating her musical performances on the marimba. Stay tuned for exclusive artist meet-and-greets, upcoming features and special events. For more information, visit IGNITEBroward.com.

Produced by the future-forward creative solutions agency, Mad, and presented by Broward County Cultural Division, IGNITE Broward brings innovative technology and unique artworks by nationally and internationally renowned artists to Broward visitors.

The festival, sponsored by Visit Lauderdale and the City of Fort Lauderdale with additional support from Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and the Museum of Discovery & Science, coincides with Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week.