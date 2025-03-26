Houston Ballet II Will Perform an Evening of Classical & Contemporary Dance at the Moss Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will welcome Houston Ballet II on Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. This celebrated collective delivers a performance, offering a diverse program to captivate audiences of all ages.

Houston Ballet II is the Second Company of Houston Ballet, America's fifth-largest ballet company. Comprised of a talented array of young dancers from around the world, Houston Ballet II has performed in various countries, including Mexico, China, Hungary, Guatemala, and Germany. The company, known for its artistic excellence, has also participated in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne dance competition in Switzerland.

The performance begins with a breathtaking scene from Don Quixote, choreographed by Claudio Muñoz, based on the ballet by Marius Petipa, and set to Ludwig Minkus' vibrant score. In this dazzling pas de deux, Kitri, the innkeeper's daughter, and Basilio, the town barber, perform an enchanting duet during their wedding fiesta.

A Dance in the Garden of Mirth is next, transporting the audience to the majesty of medieval times. Choreographed by Stanton Welch and set to traditional 13th- and 14th-century music, this joyful and vibrant piece illustrates the character of the era and the power of music to elevate the human spirit.

Following a 15-minute intermission, the production concludes with Act III of The Sleeping Beauty, featuring choreography by Claudio Muñoz, after Petipa, and set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's iconic score. This beautiful vignette portrays the wedding of Princess Aurora and Prince Florimund, with characters from other beloved fairy tales joining in the festivities. In the stunning finale, Aurora and Florimund dance a grand pas de deux, bringing the celebration to a joyful close.

