Gold Coast Jazz Will Welcome The Ashley Pezzotti Quartet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York vocalist and composer Ashley Pezzotti discovered her love for music as a child, when her Dominican father sang her to sleep with classic Spanish songs. Today she is a rising star on the New York jazz scene, who has performed with renowned artists such as Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; Arturo Sandoval; Dee Dee Bridgewater; Dave Holland; Jon Secada; country star Keith Urban and piano prodigy Joey Alexander. She will be performing at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, February 12, at 7:45 pm, with sidemen Matt Wigler on piano; Jamie Ousley on bass and Lucas Aposteleres on drums.

Get your tickets now. RSVP



Pezzotti blends elegance, rhythmic sophistication, and infectious joy of great jazz vocalists who came before her. In her 20s alone, she has made her mark, touring and recording with jazz legends. Ashley crafts original compositions in both English and Spanish, weaving a timeless blend of melodies that echo the classic jazz standards she so effortlessly interprets. Her silky smooth, rich voice and impressive artistry have also taken her to prestigious venues around the world, further solidifying her reputation as an international force in jazz.



Her unique vocal mastery has earned rave reviews, with JLCO trumpeter and arranger Marcus Printup calling her a “singer’s singer” who not only delivers classic standards and original work with ease but also effortlessly holds her own in the world of scat singing, rivaling the skills of any horn player. With a stage presence that captivates and a voice that commands attention, Ashley brings fresh, compelling interpretations to both timeless tunes and hidden gems.



Pezzotti has also performed as a leader at prestigious venues such as Birdland Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Club, Blue Note Jazz Club, The Jazz Showcase, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall, Stockholm Concert Hall, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.



She began taking voice lessons as early as 4 years old, and in 2018 she completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music with a full tuition scholarship. In the spring of 2019, Ashley participated in the Betty Carter Jazz Ahead Program where she gained invaluable mentorship by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jason Moran and Marcus Printup. She is also a 2021 alumni of Dee Dee Bridgewater's Woodshed Network program. For more information on Ashley Pezzotti, go to https://www.ashleypezzotti.com/.



Don't miss this talent alongside Matt Wigler, an entrepreneur and musical artist based in Miami. His group, Matt Wigler Band performs at jazz and blues venues around the world. Matt is the founder and CEO of MHW Live Music, the largest entertainment buyer and manager for hotels in the United States.

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Matt began his music career at the age of 13, with the release of his first studio album. In 2009, Matt’s second album, “Epiphony”, was nominated for Best Jazz CD by the Washington DC Area Music Association. As a musical artist Matt has performed at major venues including The Kennedy Center, Strathmore Music Center, Adrienne Arsht Center, Detroit Music Hall, Blues Alley, Birdland Jazz Club, Monterey Blues Festival, and Motor City Blues & Boogie Woogie Festival.



The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. For more information visit www.goldcoastjazz.org.



Comments