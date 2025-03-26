Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida to Present DAZZLING DIVAS - A TRIBUTE TO ICONIC VOICES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) invites you to experience Dazzling Divas, a spectacular musical celebration paying tribute to the world's most legendary voices. This unforgettable concert will occur on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale.

Dazzling Divas will honor the timeless hits of Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Whitney Houston, Chappell Roan, Barbra Streisand, and more. With a rainbow of musical styles, breathtaking harmonies, and surprises, this concert promises to be a dazzling display of vocal artistry and show-stopping performances.

"We're bringing together the powerful voices of the chorus to celebrate the divas who've shaped music history and inspired generations. Expect soaring ballads, pop anthems, and a few surprises that will have you singing along and dancing in your seat," said Gabe Salazar, GMCSF's Artistic Director.

Enter to win 2 VIP tickets to Dazzling Divas on June 21 at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoy prime concert seating and access to the exclusive VIP reception with complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres. To enter, visit GMCSF.org and select CONTEST from the navigation menu or submit your entry in person at our pride booth during various community events. Don't miss your chance to experience this spectacular celebration in VIP style.

Concertgoers can also participate in our Diva Look-Alike Contest, where the most dazzling and creative tribute to a favorite diva will win a special prize. More details to follow. Sign up for our newsletter to be entered into a contest.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster. Secure your seat for this electrifying event by visiting: Ticketmaster: Dazzling Divas.

About the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) is a vibrant community of singers, uniting diverse voices across generations and cultures with a shared commitment to shaping a brighter future for all. Beyond the artistry of music, GMCSF emerges as a formidable force dedicated to transcending social barriers while visibly and powerfully advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

Its mission is to sing so that LGBTQ+ people can live their truth through quality music experiences that inspire audiences, open minds, change hearts, and affirm our common humanity. Their vision is a diverse world united.

GMCSF's impact resonates far and wide as it brings live music to the region through grand-scale concerts in prestigious venues, far-reaching community engagements, and meaningful volunteer initiatives. Boasting over 180 talented singing members, GMCSF proudly stands as the top, award-winning LGBTQ+ nonprofit arts organization in the State of Florida and the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and ranks among the nation's top ten LGBTQ+ choruses. Led by Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, the Chorus's performances captivate more than 35,000 individuals each year, leaving a lasting impression and solidifying its position as a vital cultural asset within the LGBTQ+ landscape in the heart of South Florida. Visit GMCSF.org today! Join us in shaping a better future.

Comments