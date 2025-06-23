Galleria Fort Lauderdale Hosts Summer Art Show Featuring 50+ Artists, July 26â€“27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Galleria Fort Lauderdale will host its Summer Art Show on Saturday, July 26 from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, July 27 from 12 PM to 5 PM, transforming the popular shopping center into a vibrant indoor gallery showcasing the work of more than 50 professional artists.

Following the success of the mallâ€™s Earth Day exhibition BLOOM, the Summer Art Show invites guests to enjoy a wide array of original artâ€”photography, sculpture, painting, mixed media, ceramics, glasswork, and moreâ€”all displayed throughout the mall and available for purchase.

Artists affiliated with the mallâ€™s working studio Brush Strokes will be featured, including Marilyn Williscoft, Mona Schaffel, Jana Hanbury, Tricia Rutsis, Hitomi Saito, and Connie Commette, with additional artist submissions still being accepted here.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale is located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd. and is open Monâ€“Sat from 10 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM. Admission to the Summer Art Show is free. For more information, visit galleriamall-fl.com or call (954) 564-1036.

