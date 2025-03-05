Florida Grand Opera To Present FEMMES FANTASTIQUES: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO WOMEN IN THE ARTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Grand Opera will present SongFest: Femmes Fantastiques, a dynamic and moving musical tribute celebrating the legacy and innovation of women composers.

As part of Women's History Month, this concert honors the extraordinary contributions of Clara Schumann, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, and today's most exciting female voices in composition.

Curated and emceed by Dr. Alex Colaizzi, Femmes Fantastiques brings together an incredible lineup of artists, featuring the talented women of the Florida Grand Opera Studio Artist Program and FGO CANTO Program. Audiences will also experience breathtaking performances by renowned pianists Elaine Rinaldi and Beverly Coulter.

This is more than a concert—it's a celebration of resilience, artistry, and the boundless contributions of women in music.

Performance Dates & Locations:

Friday, March 7, 2025 – 7:30 PM: First Miami Presbyterian Church, 609 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Sunday, March 9, 2025 – 3:00 PM: Center for Spiritual Living, 4849 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334

Tickets are FREE with a reservation: https://fgo.org/event/songfest-3-miami/.

