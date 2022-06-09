Festival Of The Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society & Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Launch SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS

Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) are co-presenting a new three-part series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS featuring Music from Addison Mizner's Time. The concerts will be held in the museum's lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall, 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432).

The first of these chamber music concerts is Wednesday, June 22, kicking off with a cocktail reception at 6 pm sponsored by The Seagate Hotel with the actual performance starting at 6:45 pm.

"Enjoy music popular when Addison Mizner was here, from the end of the Gilded Age to the beginning of The Jazz Age," says Museum Executive Director Mary Csar. "The musical repertoire will include works by Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, and Louis Armstrong."

Musicians for the June 22 concert include Darren Matias (keyboard), Yasa Poletaeva (violin), Jeff Kaye (trumpet), and Scott Klarman (saxophone).

"The other two SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS concerts-scheduled for July 20 and September 21-will have the same format with a different historical theme for the music," adds Csar.

Tickets for each of the three concerts are $30 for BRHS members and $40 for nonmembers. They are available for purchase online at https://shop.bocahistory.org/collections/tickets/products/summer-sips-sounds