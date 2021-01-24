February Lineup Announced For The Studios of Key West's BETWEEN TWO PALMS

The Studios of Key West continues its innovative online conversation series, "Between Two Palms," on selected Wednesdays from 6-7PM in February. The program invites award-winning theater, television, film, literary and visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios.

Joining an impressive lineup of artmakers working at the top of their respective fields upcoming featured guests include Emma Manners, the 11th Duchess of Rutland, who runs the opulent and fairy-tale stately manor Belvoir Castle, the site of filming interiors for such series as Netflix's The Crown and Masterpiece Theater's Young Victoria, the critically acclaimed TV, film and theatrical couple Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker, Broadway's singer, actor, cabaret performer, producer and TV star Telly Leung, and television's Royal Pains star, the charming, versatile and well-regarded actor Mark Feuerstein, an audience favorite on TV, film and the Broadway stage.

The Shropshire-born Duchess is in charge of Belvoir Castle and its estates, one of the most fairy-tale castles in England. As one of the great houses of the country it dates back originally to 1067, a treasure trove of great paintings and furniture and home for thirty-six generations of the family. Her discovery of the plans for the design of the Castle's great park, drawn up 1780 by legendary landscape architect, Lancelot "Capability" Brown, led to her extraordinary supervision of its restoration. Dylan Baker, best known for his starring role as 'Bill Maplewood' in the critically acclaimed film Happiness, is a staple on television appearing in as Colin Sweeney on The Good Wife for which he received three Emmy nods, as well as The Americans, Homeland and Hunters. Becky Ann earned an Emmy and two Critics Choice nominations as Lena Dunham's mother, Loreen Horvath, in HBO's Girls. Her Broadway credits include Good People, All My Sons, Assassins, Titanic and A Streetcar Named Desire. Telly Leung's Broadway appearances include Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin and starring roles in In Transit, Allegiance, Godspell, Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song and the final Broadway company of Rent. TV audiences will recognize him as Wes the Warbler from the Fox series Glee. Aside from his Sondheim Unplugged appearances at Feinstein's 54 Below, he recently produced and starred in The Nice List, a virtual holiday musical for the whole family. Feuerstein is best known for his lead role as Dr. Hank Lawson in the series Royal Pains and has is praised for his comic & dramatic versatility in The West Wing, Defiance, Abandon, What Women Want, The Muse, Rules of Engagement, Woman on Top and playing the title role of Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant. Coming up, he can be seen in the Power spin-off, Ghost, and in Netflix's Baby-Sitters Club.

"Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said Stephen Kitsakos, Studios' Artistic Associate and Executive Producer of "Between Two Palms". That's even more important now. Though it may feel like the art world is taking a collective pause, we hope these conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit is still alive and kicking."

To bring the audience into the conversation, the last fifteen minutes of each talk is dedicated to questions coming in from viewers who can meet and engage with the guests in the livestream. Ticket buyers can submit a question and if selected have the opportunity to join the artist on screen.

The Duchess will be in conversation with Rosi Ware, the Shropshire-born marketing executive with Kantar and a British garden and landscape historian. The Bakers and Mr. Feuerstein will be in conversation with Jeff Johnson, Board Chair of the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Leung is paired with Mr. Kitsakos, opera librettist, theater director and Executive Producer of the live stream series.

Tickets for each conversation are $15 for Studios members and $20 for non-members, and the number of viewers is limited to keep conversations intimate. They can be purchased at www.tskw.org or by calling 305-296-0458.

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.