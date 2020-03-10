Fantasy Theatre Factory Announces Cultural Arts Program CAP@SRT

Fantasy Theatre Factory announces the winners of the Cultural Arts Partnership at the Sandrell Rivers Theater Program which seeks to form unique, program-driven partnerships with emerging and established cultural organizations and/or artists dedicated to the creation and presentation of innovative, thought-provoking, diverse and/or new artistic work.

"This program will allow professional artists and companies to present their work at the state-of-the-arts Sandrell Rivers Theater for the benefit of the community," said Larry Fields, Executive Artistic Director/CEO at Fantasy Theatre Factory.

Fantasy Theatre Factory's 2019-2020 partners will be:

- MUSIC: "10,000 Strong Black Leadership Summit" by The Circle of Brotherhood; March 28, 2020, at 6 p.m. One evening of dynamic black leaders and Entrepreneurs from different industries. Together under one roof, one mind, one vision. To empower our community economically. Followed by a comedy show, music concert, and networking mix & mingle.

- THEATER: "Unfold: The Pride Plays" (The Silver Tongues Stages) by Ricky J. Martinez; Apr 2 and 3, 2020, at 8 p.m. A collection of three Latino-centric, LGBTQ2 case studies realizing the complexities of our "identity decade."

- DANCE: "Boys Will Be Boys" by Randolph Tyrone Ward, Jr.; May 1, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., and May 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Dance work that dissects and investigates the effects of toxic masculinity on American boyhood.

- THEATER: "The Short and Short of It" by Bruce Karp; Sept. 11 and 12, 2020, at 8 p.m., and Sept. 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. Several short comedies and dramatic plays that will touch on many facets of human interaction, family dysfunction embracing LGBTQ, social, family, HIV, homelessness, kindness, and friendship themes, and even some Hip Hop.

"We are so excited to partner with these four wonderful artists and organizations, which applied to our CAP@SRT contest back in October," said Fields. "Many organizations and artists applied, but only a few could be selected for the 2019-2020 season. Our next season will allow more opportunities and spaces to artists and organizations so we can present even more great artists at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in 2020-21."

The applications for the 2020-2021 Season (Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021) are open and applicants can request any of the performance spaces within the Sandrell Rivers Theater: Black Box Theater, Multipurpose Room, Dance Rehearsal Studio, Lobby, or backstage. The deadline to apply is Jul. 31, 2020. Guidelines and information can be found at www.ftfshows.com/cap

For tickets visit http://tickets.ftfshows.com





