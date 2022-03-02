FROZEN is Coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive 2-week premiere engagement at The Au-Rene theater beginning Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with performances playing through Sunday, March 20, 2022. Opening night is set for Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8pm.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Caroline Innerbichler as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members F. Michael Haynie as "Olaf," Mason Reeves as "Kristoff," Jeremy Morse as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as "Sven," as well as Olivia Jones ("Young Anna"), Arwen Monzon-Sanders ("Young Elsa") and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan ("Young Elsa") and Victoria Hope Chan ("Young Anna").

The role of "Hans" will be played by Austin Colby from March 9 - 13 and by Ryan McCartan from March 17 - 20, 2022.

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

In Fort Lauderdale, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 1pm and 6:30pm. There will also be a 2pm matinee on Thursday, March 10. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available.

Tickets are available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312, browardcenter.org or by calling 954.462.0222. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 954.660.6307. Ticket prices start at $40.75*.

All guests age 2 and up must wear a suitable face covering while inside the theater. In addition, all guests age 12 and up must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination status. View the Guest Entry Policy at www.browardcenter.org/visit/guest-entry-policy for full details on the venue's COVID-19 protocols. For accessibility questions or assistance related to the COVID-19 policies, email boxoffice@browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222.

About Frozen

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.

Photo credit: Deen Van Meer