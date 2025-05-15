Entr'Acte Theatrix To Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Entr'acte Theatrix' second production of the 2025 season will be Jesus Christ Superstar. The iconic musical will run at the William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach from June 19th – 29th.

The first musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire. The beloved score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don't Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

Director Matthew Farmer has cast Jacob Perry as Jesus, Elijah Rey as Judas Escariot, Anneliese Wolfanger as Mary, John Douglas as Peter, Brian Piedra as Simon, Aaron Fantacone as Annas, Chase Stante as Caiaphus, Greg Halmos as Pontius Pilate, and Carlo Sabusap as Herod. Ensemble members include Aaron Bravo, Rowan Pelfrey, Shelby Tudor, Emily Shecter and the show's Music Director Aaliyah Amoin.

“We're thrilled to have Matthew Farmer back with us and directing this show,” says Entr'Acte Theatrix Producer and Founder Vicki Halmos. “It's really a full circle – for us and for him. Matt started out with us over 20 years ago, and his first role with our company was as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar!”

“This innovative production will blend the powerful, timeless music of the original, in a most intimate setting,” says Farmer, who formerly served as the Creative Director at the Crest Theatre in Old School Square. “This fusion of classic and contemporary sounds will captivate audiences and create an unforgettable theatrical experience.”

“This time, we did not cast a typical actor in the role of Jesus, as we wanted a true rock sensibility,” Halmos continues. “Instead, we have cast Jacob Perry, a popular local rock/jazz musician, to get that vibe. But I have no doubt that Matt will turn him into Jesus. Jesus Christ Superstar is really Judas' story. Our Judas also has amazing rock pipes. It's all about hitting those notes!” she says.

“This cast is turning out to be a fun contemporary group, and they're managing the music amazingly,” Halmos continues. “As for us, about half of our cast are returned actors from Entre'Acte's previous shows, and half are newbies. Matt is directing this classic rock opera piece beautifully. And our Music Director Aaliyah Amoin has been absolutely fierce in handling the music - she has been completely on task with this iconic score – just the way the composers intended.”

Amber Lebrun is the show’s Choreographer, Jaycie Cohen is the Sound Engineer, Elizabeth Southwell is the production’s Technical Director and Jackson Olivencia is the Stage Manager.

Jesus Christ Superstar will run from June 19 – 29 at William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach (500 Spencer Drive, WPB, 33409). Performances are on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets range in price from $25 - $35 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at www.PalmBeachTheater.org or by phone at 561-833-7529.

