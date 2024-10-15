Elrow Announces Lineup For 2024 Miami Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



elrow has has announced the lineup for the Miami edition of its new hyper-sensory concept Hallucinarium, taking place at Factory Town in Miami on December 8th.

Created in collaboration with visionary artists Alex & Allyson Grey, the themed immersive experience first transcended audiences at its world premiere at Ibiza's legendary Amnesia this past September and will make its US debut in Chicago on November 29-30 before closing out Miami's Art Basel week.

For elrow's Miami edition, the finest selectors in house, techno, tech-house, and beyond will soundtrack an ecstatic celebration. Lineup acts include French House icon Hugel, seasoned Italian house maestro Ilario Alicante, the legendary Paco Osuna, west coast rising star Max Styler, and elrow resident Tini Gessler. Rounding out the lineup, fans will see performances from French electronic trio Oden & Fatzo (live), prodigal Spanish DJ and producer Bastian Bux, contemporary dance star Francisco Allendes, and rhythmic selector SYREETA.

Hallucinarium is an immersive music and performance-based experience, inspired by, and based upon the psychedelic, spiritual art of Alex & Allyson Grey; the event takes participants on a cosmic journey through the peaks and valleys of human consciousness. Close your eyes and picture a stage where transcendental beings move against hypnotic backdrops, and where the sacred geometry of the Grey's world renowned art is brought to life.

The performers, dressed in costumes designed by Alex and Allyson, will inhabit characters based on elements of the divine imagination. Angel-headed dancers, with flaming third eyes, and stilt-walking seraphim with iridescent wings, move through the space with supernatural grace, guiding you through landscapes of surreal beauty. Less a party and more a kaleidoscopic initiation ceremony, entering the Hallucinarium means entering a space where 'Hallucinangels' and 'Moongoats' frolic with abandon, while colossal multifaceted gods invade a DJ booth flanked by monumental sculptures inspired by interdimensional beings and the secret language of the psychedelic experience.

Factory Town offers an open-air, industrial playground with a raw, urban aesthetic. Renowned for hosting some of the most forward-thinking events during Art Basel, its gritty charm and creative energy set the stage for a truly transformative experience under the Miami sky.

Get ready for a multisensory journey that will change the way you perceive the world. Hallucinarium promises to take you beyond the limits of reality, and into the realms of pure Imagination.

About Alex & Allyson Grey:

Alex Grey and Allyson Grey are visionary artists working both independently and collaboratively since 1975. Alex Grey's visionary paintings articulate the realms of psychedelic mystical experience, revealing the intertwined energies of body and soul, love and spirit, that illuminate the anatomical core of every being. His work has reached millions through books, exhibitions, social media, live performances and collaborations with musicians, including Grammy-winning album art for the rock band Tool.

Allyson Grey is a painter and social sculptor whose multi-media work seeks social transformation. Her psychedelic paintings interpret the mystical realms of Chaos, Order and Secret Scripture. Allyson is also an art educator, lecturer, organizational developer and publisher. Together, Alex and Allyson co-founded the Chapel of Sacred Mirrors (CoSM), an artist retreat center in New York, where they have held celestial events since 2003.

