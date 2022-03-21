Comedy Legend Lewis Black Brings His OFF THE RAILS Tour to the Kravis Center, December 9

Comedian Lewis Black has announced summer and fall dates for his Off The Rails Tour which includes the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on December 9, 2022 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale for Kravis Center donors starting at 10 am on March 23, and available to the general public beginning Friday, March 25 at 10 am via the Official Kravis Center website, kravis.org.

Black says, "If you have to ask why I am calling this the Off The Rails Tour, then we are truly off the rails."

Black, known as the King of Rant, uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger pointing to skewer anyone and anything that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world.

A Grammy Award winning stand-up, Lewis Black performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

Lewis Black does a live streaming show called THE RANT IS DUE at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to Rant about what is on their minds. These rants are now also available on his podcast, Lewis Black's Rantcast.

Lewis Black continues as the longest running contributor to THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. His newest special which is currently nominated for a Grammy Award, Thanks for Risking Your Life, was his last live performance before the Covid lockdown. He has released twelve comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

Lewis Black: Off the Rails rolls in to the Kravis Center Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8 pm. Those wishing to purchase via phone may call the Kravis Center Box Office at 561.832.7469 during the regular business hours of Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 pm. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320.

For the latest health and safety information, please visit kravis.org/healthsafety.