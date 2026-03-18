APOCALIPSYNC Will Come to Aventura Arts Center

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International performer Luciano Rosso will bring Apocalipsync, a theatrical work that combines satire, performance art, and character comedy. In this imaginative work, Rosso embodies a multitude of eccentric, witty, and wildly inventive personas as he delivers a playful and thought-provoking exploration of contemporary social rhythms and cultural absurdities. With performances both Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, Apocalipsync promises a one-of-a-kind theatrical event.

Luciano Rosso (Argentina) brilliantly plays about forty crazy and witty characters who accompany him on an endless journey in the solitude of his apartment. On stage, he uses his elastic body to display all his talents: dance, clowning, contortionism and, in particular, lipsync (lip synchronization). It is an overwhelming and hilarious show about the many ways to avoid boredom.

Dancer, actor, director, and choreographer, trained in classical, contemporary, African, jazz, and hip-hop dance. He has also received acting training with Osqui Guzmán, Daniel Casablanca, Hermes Gaido, and Paco Redondo, among others. He has trained in voice and singing with Magdalena Fleitas, Alberto Alonso, and Tom Viano, and in percussion with Santiago Albin, Gabriel Spiller, and María Zoppi. In 2000, he joined the Nandayure company, directed by Analía González, as a dancer, actor, and choreographer. In 2001, he joined the famous percussion group El Choque Urbano, with which he participated in two shows: Fabricando Sonidos and La Nave. With these two productions, he toured for seven years throughout Argentina and South America (Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Guatemala), and later in the Netherlands, South Korea, and Syria. In 2009, together with Hermes Gaido and Alfonso Barón, he created Un Poyo Rojo, a physical theater performance that is still presented worldwide today. In 2020, during the lockdown, Luciano Rosso and María Saccone created the stage version of APOCALIPSYNC, his first solo show, which premiered at the Avignon Off Festival in France in July 2021. In 2025, he continues touring his shows around the world while preparing his new solo performance and a new duet with the Un Poyo Rojo company.