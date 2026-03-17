RUBBERBAND Dance Company Comes to The Moss Center Stage

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Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company will perform Ever So Slightly Redux on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center.

Choreographed by Victor Quijada in 2018 – well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – the production brims with an inherent urgency and chaotic energy that critics and Quijada himself have described as “eerily prescient” in light of recent global upheavals.

The show features 10 magnificent dancer-athletes and examines the behavioral mechanisms and reflexes human beings develop to withstand the onslaught of irritants flooding daily life in the modern world. Through their craft, these artists evoke a longing for calm amid a sea of chaos, fostering resilience in the face of uncertainty and the constant demands of modern life. Fusing delicacy and ferocity, Ever So Slightly Redux is signature Quijada, blending classical ballet, breakdance, and dance theatre.

Since its founding in Montreal in 2002, RUBBERBAND has redefined contemporary dance through a distinct, eclectic aesthetic. Guided by its mission to support Quijada's creative research and showcase his works, the company has built an impactful and inspiring repertoire that celebrates groundbreaking physicality, emotional nuance, and artistic innovation.

For more than two decades, RUBBERBAND has premiered critically acclaimed productions across North America, Europe, and Asia. The collective has also extended its vision to the screen through award-winning dance films, including the short film Ever So Slightly. Directed by François Blouin, this cinematic adaptation of Quijada's live dance work earned 14 awards and was presented at 36 festivals from 2022 to 2024.