Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Wick with Veronica Swift and the Horn Section of Blood, Sweat & Tears

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the first moments of 2022 are legendary! After a show-stopping performance for 4th of July, singing sensation Veronica Swift is back again to blow the roof off! She'll be backed by a rockin' 8-person band including the horn section of jazz rock supergroup Blood, Sweat & Tears. The gala also includes a lavish gourmet dinner prepared by renowned Chef William Walden, with entertainment by Broadway and cabaret stars Avery Somers and Rob Russell. And of course, no New Year's Eve would be complete without bubbly and a balloon drop! The Gala is $350 per person, purchase tickets by calling the box office at 561-995-2333. Gala concert only tickets are $150, and the 5:30 pm performance with champagne toast is $150. For more details visit www.thewick.org.

"We are ringing in 2022 with a musical extravaganza!" said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "The Wall Street Journal has raved about Veronica's miraculous voice and her gift for entertaining a crowd. And for New Year's Eve she is taking it 'next level' as she mixes musical genres, effortlessly swaying between jazz, rock, pop, and funk. Backed by the horn section of the chart-topping band Blood, Sweat & Tears, we know our audiences will be dancing in the aisles!"

With a repertoire running the gamut from swing to bebop to the Great American Songbook, Veronica Swift is a young but fully fledged star on the international jazz scene. Boasting a clear and lilting tone and radiant stage presence, she is also a master of rigorous vocal techniques like vocalese and scat. In the Wall Street Journal's words: "[Swift] might be the best scat singer since Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O'Day, Sarah Vaughan and Mel Tormé."

Having first gained widespread attention in high-profile collaborations with the likes of Wynton Marsalis and Chris Botti, she has developed a devoted following among audiences. On stage, Veronica will be performing selections from her 2021 album, This Bitter Earth, along with additional jazz standards, rock classics, and more. As an added bonus, the legendary Blood Sweat & Tears horn section will be joining Veronica on stage for this very special evening of music.

As Swift remarked recently, "This show for The Wick is not only a comeback after a year-long hiatus of no gigs, but it is a rebirth. The songs I've picked for this show not only encompass some of This Bitter Earth's message, but we have also included new songs that mix classical with rock and roll and funk, as well as jazz. I now know, my purpose as an artist is to break down these genre barriers and fully immerse the audience in what to me is just simply: music."

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL 33487