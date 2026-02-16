Kravis Center Hosts First Corporate Partners Luncheon Of The Season

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts held the first installment of its Corporate Partners Business Speaker Series luncheon on Friday, January 30, featuring Sandra E. Peterson, Lead Independent Director of Microsoft and Steven Van Kuiken, Senior Partner Emeritus of McKinsey & Company. The event was held in the Kravis Center's Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.

Nearly 150 Corporate Partners members, donors and guests attended the event which gave an overview of the next innovation shift that is transforming the technology ecosystem and its impact on the potential winners and losers in artificial intelligence (AI). Corporate Partners Speaker Series Chair and long-time Kravis Center supporter Susan Stautberg welcomed guests and thanked the attending members and donors for their generous support before introducing the speakers.

The speakers discussed that although AI has been studied for decades, its rapid rise into everyday life accelerated in late 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT 3.5 - a moment many compare to earlier technology inflection points like the emergence of smartphones and cloud computing. Looking ahead, the message was one of optimism: AI's long-term impact will be profound - and individuals who learn to use it thoughtfully, sharpen their critical thinking and embrace it as a practical everyday tool will be best positioned to succeed.

"I would still be telling my kids to learn how to think," said Mr. Van Kuiken. "I think this is all about judgment and how you frame questions. AI is a tool that can be very powerful. But we still want our kids to learn, think and develop. All the things we have traditionally asked of our kids in education, are still what we should be asking of them today and going forward."

Ms. Peterson urged the audience to move past AI hysteria, emphasizing that the technology doesn't "think" or make judgments - it's simply a powerful tool whose impact depends on how people choose to use it.

"We are still in the early days of AI," said Peterson. "So ultimately, there will probably be complications, and impacts we probably aren't even thinking about right now. But my biggest piece of advice is please don't listen to the hype. Cyborgs are not going to take over your life. Use the technology - it can be really helpful."

To close the afternoon, Board member Jim Coleman said, "We thank you for your belief in what we do and your enthusiasm for building awareness of the Kravis Center in the community. You all play a pivotal role in ensuring our premier performing arts center continues to thrive."

Kravis Center Corporate Partners are the corporate and professional leaders in Palm Beach County whose mission is to support and enable the Kravis Center to continue its extensive educational and community outreach programs. Corporate Partners membership offers this dynamic group of business leaders the opportunity to act as an integral part of the Kravis Center, building awareness of the Center within the business community. The Corporate Partners Business Speaker Series brings in speakers on a wide array of business topics. In addition, members are invited to special events as well as having priority ticketing for performances.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization and one of South Florida's premier cultural destinations, located in downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992, the Kravis Center has presented the finest in live entertainment, showcasing internationally acclaimed artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway, and more. As part of its nonprofit mission, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in workshops, classes, and special events, as well as access free and reduced-price tickets for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live performances. For more information, please visit kravis.org