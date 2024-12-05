CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben To Return With Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today touted the first of three fun and fascinating conversations in 2025 during the 20th and final season of the popular series:

CULTURE & COCKTAILS

At The Ben

January – April 2025

“Cheers to 20 Years! The Cultural Council is proud to present three CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations in early 2025 featuring some exciting personalities from the worlds of entertainment—all at our beautiful venue, The Ben, in downtown West Palm Beach,” says Lawrence. “All three events will be held in the hotel's gorgeous Blue Heron Ballroom, a popular rooftop venue with outdoor terrace and stunning water views, overlooking the intracoastal packed with pleasure boats and yachts.”

The Ben is located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in West Palm Beach. Free valet parking will be provided for each of the Monday evening CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations, running from 5 to 7 pm.

January 6

LAUGH LINES

From Gilda Radner & Billy Crystal to Dave Barry & Larry David

A Chat with Emmy & Tony Award Winning Comedy Writer

Alan Zweibel

2025 is the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live and the legendary Alan Zweibel was one of the show's original writers. The winner of five Emmy Awards, his creative output includes It's Garry Shandling's Show (which he co-created and produced), The Late Show with David Letterman, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. A frequent guest on all the late-night talk shows, Zweibel's theatrical contributions include his collaboration with Billy Crystal on the Tony Award winning play 700 Sundays, Martin Short's Broadway hit Fame Becomes Me, and six off-Broadway plays including Bunny Bunny – Gilda Radner: A Sort of Romantic Comedy, which he adapted from his best-selling book. Zweibel has written 11 books including his cultural memoir titled Laugh Lines – My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier; the 2006 Thurber Prize winning novel The Other Shulman; the popular children's book Our Tree Named Steve, a parody of the Haggadah — For This We Left Egypt? which he wrote with Dave Barry and Adam Mansbach, and Lunatics co-written with Dave Barry. In addition, he has appeared in episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Law & Order and can be seen in the documentary The Last Laugh about humor and the Holocaust; Judd Apatow's Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO), Gilbert about the life of Gilbert Gottfried, and the Emmy nominated CNN documentary he executive produced titled Love, Gilda.

Interviewer: Bill Boggs, satirical novelist as author of the acclaimed Spike The Wonder Dog series, four-time Emmy Award-winning TV talk show host and producer, a professional speaker, and author of four acclaimed books. His shows ran on NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, ESPN, The Food Network, The Travel Channel, and Showtime, and hundreds of his interviews can be found at BillBoggsTV on YouTube.

The remaining CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations in 2025 include:

February 24

DIVINE DRAMATIC DIVAS

Dishing with Andrew Kato and Three Celebrated Actors:

Elizabeth Dimon, Angie Radosh, and Karen Stephens

April 14

THE ULTIMATE MUSICAL FINALE

With Rob Russell, Avery Sommers & Special Surprise Guests

The 20th Anniversary Season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored so far by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Scott Teich, Senior Vice President, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC; Palm Beach Media Group; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

