CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: EAGLES GREATEST HITS is Coming to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center This Month

Featuring an unforgettable performance that brings the magic of classic Eagles hits to life, "Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits" will be features at the nearby South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center on July 30 at 8 p.m.

The original Eagles, composed of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner, formed in 1971 while all members were pursuing individual careers in Los Angeles. In 1973, they released their first album, Desperado, propelling their name into the musical world, and Hotel California in 1976 to solidify their influence.



The unique sound of the Eagles contributed to the massive wave of country rock in the 1970s, with top hits such as "Take it Easy" and "Desperado." Since, then the Eagles have released several singles and albums. They have received extensive national recognition for their genius, receiving Grammy Awards in 1975, 1977, 1979, 2007, and 2008, as well as their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The music of the Eagles continues to impress both critics and listeners around the world today.

Classic Albums Live, founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, recreates infamous albums live onstage with the best musicians to honor the true magic of the musical work. Martin searches for musicians that can focus on the quality of sound, recreating each album, note for note, cut for cut. Classic Albums Live has had great success showcasing top albums for fans across North America, with performances in honor of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Boston, and more.

Classic Albums Live brings their success to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center as they recreate the magic of the Eagles in their first four albums, "Take it Easy," "Desperado," "One of These Nights," and "Best of My Life."

"This night of the Eagles, hosted by Classic Albums Live, is guaranteed to be unforgettable," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "Their incredible ability to recreate the genius of classical artists is impeccable. Without a doubt, the artists of Classic Albums Live will take your breath away."

Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits features an unparalleled, uninterrupted take on their original four albums. The artists' ability to preserve the integrity of the Eagles's music makes for a remarkable experience.

Admission & Tickets



Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits is recommended for all ages. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Child (under 12), Senior, Student, and Military discounts are available by phone or in-person at the Center's Box Office.

General admission tickets are available for $37.50 Regular or $60 VIP by visiting SMDCAC.org. Tickets for students ages 13-22 are available for $10 each redeemable with ID through the SMDCAC Box Office in-person or by phone at 786-573-5300. For more information, call 786-573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.org.

About Culture Shock Miami

Culture Shock Miami, the audience development program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when teens and young adults make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers in the future. Through its website, teens and young adults (ages 13-22), can purchase $5 tickets to top music, theatre, and dance performances, as well as admission to museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations in and around Miami-Dade County. With the purchase of one $5 ticket for a 13-22 year old, a second $5 ticket can be purchased for someone of any age to accompany them.

Program Background



Created in 2013, Culture Shock Miami Presents is a series dedicated to presenting nationally and internationally renowned artists that appeal specifically to the 13-22 year old age range. The program presents more than a dozen performances each season to the public and through free school field trips. Culture Shock Miami Presents was recognized with a 2018 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Culture Shock Miami is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.