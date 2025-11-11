Brévo Theatre To Present 2nd Annual BLACK NATIVITY In Miami-Dade And Broward Counties

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brévo Theatre will return this holiday season with the second annual production of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity, a gospel-infused reimagining of the Nativity story that celebrates Black heritage, spirituality, and community. This year’s expanded run includes performances in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, marking the company’s largest regional presentation to date.

The cross-county celebration will begin with a concert version at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on December 6, followed by full productions at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami from December 11–14, and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale from December 18–21. Tickets start at $25 for the concert version and $45 for mainstage performances.

Directed by Zaylin Yates with choreography by Terrence “TM” Pride, co-founders of Brévo Theatre, Black Nativity offers audiences a vibrant blend of gospel music, dynamic dance, and striking African-inspired visuals. The production reimagines Hughes’ classic song-play for modern audiences, inviting them to experience the Nativity story through the lens of African American culture and resilience.

“This production is a heartfelt homage to Black tradition, music, and storytelling,” said Yates. “By presenting Black Nativity across both counties this year, we’re expanding the reach of this beautiful story while building bridges between communities through shared celebration.”

Presented as part of Brévo Theatre’s Cultural Arts Partnership with Fantasy Theatre Factory, the production is additionally supported by the Warten Foundation, Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, The Broward Center, Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs, and Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council.

Ticket Information

Full event details and ticket links are available at brevotheatre.org/events.

About Brévo Theatre

Founded by Zaylin Yates and Terrence “TM” Pride, Brévo Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and inspiring cultural dialogue through theatre. Known for high-caliber productions such as Fat Ham (in partnership with Island City Stage and GableStage) and the original musical Me & My Miami by Patdro Harris, Brévo also operates the Young, Gifted & Brave Conservatory, offering free pre-professional training to youth from underserved communities. The company is supported by the Warten Foundation, Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Community Foundation of Broward, and other regional arts partners.

