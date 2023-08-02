Broward Center Hosts Free Open House for Fall Classes

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will host a free open house for the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can tour the education center facilities, observe or sample a class, meet the teaching artists, win prizes, register to win a free fall class and enjoy family-friendly activities and light refreshments.

The Broward Center’s singing, dance, improv and acting classes are for kids, teens and adults and includes a class for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. Classes are designed to encourage artistic expression and teach theater skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.

The open house schedule and complete class listing are available at BrowardCenter.org/Classes. First time registrants will receive a discount at Open House. Classes begin September 11 and most continue for 10 weeks. Classes are limited in size and tailored to the appropriate age and skill levels from beginner to the more advanced student. All class fees include complimentary parking. Online class registration is fast and easy, and those who purchase a second class can enjoy a 10 percent discount on any additional class.

Please RSVP to attend the open house at registrar@browardcenter.org. The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center is on the Broward Center for the Performing Arts campus located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

