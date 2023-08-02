Broward Center Hosts Free Open House for Fall Classes

The event is on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Florida Grand Opera's Singing Staff Makes Their Concert Debut Photo 3 Florida Grand Opera's Singing Staff Makes Their Concert Debut
Boca Raton Historical Society Seeks Nominations For 27th Annual Walk Of Recognition Photo 4 Boca Raton Historical Society Seeks Nominations For 27th Annual Walk Of Recognition

Broward Center Hosts Free Open House for Fall Classes

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will host a free open house for the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Guests can tour the education center facilities, observe or sample a class, meet the teaching artists, win prizes, register to win a free fall class and enjoy family-friendly activities and light refreshments.

The Broward Center’s singing, dance, improv and acting classes are for kids, teens and adults and includes a class for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. Classes are designed to encourage artistic expression and teach theater skills in a supportive and inclusive environment. 

The open house schedule and complete class listing are available at BrowardCenter.org/Classes. First time registrants will receive a discount at Open House. Classes begin September 11 and most continue for 10 weeks. Classes are limited in size and tailored to the appropriate age and skill levels from beginner to the more advanced student. All class fees include complimentary parking. Online class registration is fast and easy, and those who purchase a second class can enjoy a 10 percent discount on any additional class.

Please RSVP to attend the open house at registrar@browardcenter.org. The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center is on the Broward Center for the Performing Arts campus located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Instagram @BrowardCenterEducation, subscribe to our channel at Broward Center Education and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Florida Grand Opera Announces Casting For 2023–24 Season Photo
Florida Grand Opera Announces Casting For 2023–24 Season

Florida Grand Opera announces an exciting mix of internationally acclaimed artists, South Florida favorites, and rising stars for its 82nd consecutive season featuring three of the lyric stage's most popular titles.

2
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum To Host TOASTS, TASTES & TROLLEYS On September 2 Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum To Host TOASTS, TASTES & TROLLEYS On September 22

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum invites fun-loving local history buffs to the 9th Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys, the first since 2019. This unique and festive event will be held on Friday, September 22, starting at 6 pm.

3
Summer-Fall Season at Moss Center Continues with International Ballet Company of Miami and Photo
Summer-Fall Season at Moss Center Continues with International Ballet Company of Miami and Classic Albums Live

 The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center's Summer-Fall Season is a celebration of world-class dance ensembles, live performances of top musical hits from a variety of genres, holiday-themed special events, and family-friendly shows, now through December 2023.

4
String Sensations Uproot Hootenanny To Perform At Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle Photo
String Sensations Uproot Hootenanny To Perform At Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle

This month's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle features the no-holds-barred sound of Uproot Hootenanny, with influences from the Celtic, folk, rock, blues, jam, and jazz worlds.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Defending the Cavewoman
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Plague Play
Lakehouseranchdotpng (8/18-8/27)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A TUNA Christmas
Titusville Playhouse (12/15-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Last Summer At Bluefish Cove
The Foundry (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart: Summer of Comedians and Singers
A.C.T. Studio Theatre (6/24-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HalloQween
Shuler Stage (9/22-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You