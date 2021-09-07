Broward Center Announces New Guest Policy

Among the first to close when the pandemic began, The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has announced new health and safety protocols that will enable it to welcome back artists, audiences, staff and volunteers to all of the stages at the Broward Center and The Parker.

Mandatory face coverings for performances and guest documentation showing a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for all patrons attending ticketed performances. As an alternative to a negative test result, patrons are given the option to provide documentation showing full vaccination status.

The policy will be implemented beginning Wednesday, September 22 with a 2021/2022 Season opening concert at The Parker by Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Orleans. The policy applies to all ticketed events including those presented by the Broward Center and its partners in the arts including Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Grand Opera, Gold Coast Jazz, Miami City Ballet, Slow Burn Theatre Company and Symphony of the Americas.

"Since the pandemic closed concert halls around the world, we have been working with other industry leaders who share a deep commitment to public, guest and staff safety on a path forward to raising the curtain again," said Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley. "The return of live performing arts depends on artist and audience confidence. Many artists are now requesting these type of safety protocols, and our new policy is quickly becoming the industry standard and similar to those being implemented by Broadway theaters, major concert promoters and venues around the nation."

The Broward Center is following health and safety guidelines developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic that have been informed by guidance of public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to the guest entry policy, vaccinations are required for staff, volunteers and crew working performances.

Any guest two years of age or older is required to wear a suitable face covering that covers the nose, mouth and chin (rather than gaiters, shields or respirator masks) while inside the venues.

For entry to performances, all guests 12 years of age and older are asked to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test result conducted within 24 hours prior to the performance start time. The test result can be printed or digital (including an email or text message from the test provider displayed on a phone or electronic device), but must clearly reflect the name of the guest, the date of the test, the type of test performed and the negative test result. As an alternative, fully vaccinated guests have the option of presenting documentation of full vaccination with the final dose at least 14 days prior to the performance date. Acceptable documentation may be the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card or a digital copy of such card.

As part of the new policy, staff will check for matching photo identification. The venues will not duplicate nor retain any of the documentation provided by guests. It is the responsibility of the ticket purchaser to communicate these policies to all those who will be using the tickets. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies may be required to leave the theater without refund.

Specific health & safety guidelines, which will continue to evolve as the environment changes, are available at BrowardCenter.org/safety and will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of performances. Refunds are available for anyone who submits confirmation of a positive test result in the ten-day period prior to the performance. For tickets purchased through resale or third-party sites, ticket holders should contact those purchase sites directly to determine their refund policies.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.