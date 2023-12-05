BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards December 5th Standings; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trent Soyster - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 12%

Irma Becker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 11%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 11%

Imran Hylton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 10%

Anastasiya Peralaika - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 5%

Tiffany Hosch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 5%

Ana Montoya - CABARET - Loxen Productions 4%

Shannon Mullins - FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Victoria Smith - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Ashley Rubin - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Oren Korenblum - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Ron Hutchins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Sarah Crane - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Del Marrero - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Alex Jorth - THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Patrick Fitzwater - WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Manny Castro Jr. - KIMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

Marcos Santana - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Ronnie larson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Gentry George - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 2%

Lipe Arena - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%

Denis Jones - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 16%

Rick Peña - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 9%

Rick Peña - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 9%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Rick Peña - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 6%

Penny Williams - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 5%

Beth Fath - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Beth Fath - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Luciana Caplan - SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 4%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 4%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 4%

Angelina Esposito - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Main Street Players 3%

Amanda Ortega - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Keesha Morisma - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 2%

Dario Almiron - EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Gema Valdes - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 2%

Koré Coffey - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Jen Caprio - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Ellis Tillman - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Erin Proctor - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Ellis Tillman - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Luciana Caplan - MATILDA - LCA Company 1%

Christopher Vergara - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 1%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Maleeha Naseer - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 10%

Christine Barclay - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Stuart Meltzer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 7%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 6%

Benjamin Leon IV - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Patrick Fitzwater - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Damaris Lopez Canales - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Francesca Toledo - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

Ronnie Larsen - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 4%

Patrick Fitzwater - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

David Arisco - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

richard weinstock - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Luciana Caplan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Miguel Sahid - DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

David Arisco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Mo Zhou - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 1%

Miguel Sahid - VIVA BROADWAY - Microtheatre Miami 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 21%

Robin Braun - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 14%

Victoria Collado - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 9%

J.C. Gutierrez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 5%

Carey Brianna Hart - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 5%

Sefanja Galon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 5%

Danielle Trzcinski - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

Carly Heller - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Stuart Meltzer - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

David Arisco - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Jeremy Quinn - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

David Arisco - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - City Theatre 2%

Miguel Sahid - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Brandon Urrutia - THE RACE OF THE ARK TATTOO - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 2%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 2%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Gabriel Bonilla - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 1%

Michael Vadnal - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 1%

Alexander Martinez - DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 1%

Andre Gainey - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Miguel Sahid - KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 1%

Brandon Urrutia - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Belinda Be Boyd - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%



Best Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 3%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 2%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 2%

WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%

DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 25%

clifford spulock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 12%

Daniel Couppe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 8%

Emma Berry and Mary Reed - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE Project 5%

Angelina Esposito - SWEAT - Main Street Players 5%

Ozzie Quintana - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 4%

Thomas Shorrock - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Rick Fisher - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 4%

Eric Nelson - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Cory Pattak - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Preston Bircher - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Michael Graham - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

Mark Demeter - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Preston Bircher - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 2%

Charisma Jolly - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Eric Nelson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Christopher Wynter - JUCIE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Michael Graham - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Leo Urbina - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Kirk Bookman - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%

Christopher Wynter - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 0%

Preston Bircher - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Day - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 11%

Caryl Fantel - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 10%

David Taustine - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Tony Seepersad - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Michael Ursua - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Nicole Odreman - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 5%

Ryan Crout - CABARET - Manuel Artime Theatre 5%

Eden Marte, J’Von Brown and King Friday - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 5%

Ryan Crout - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Manuel Artime Theatre 4%

Bobby Peaco - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 4%

Michael Day - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE PROJECT 3%

Luiza Prochet - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Kirk Whipple - ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 3%

Michael Day - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 3%

Andres Lasaga - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Gregory Buchalter - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael Ching - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Daniel Andai - WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%

Eric Alsford - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Nick Guerrero - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Michael Ursua - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

Bobby Peaco - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Sotomayor - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

DISNEY’ THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 4%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatremi 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

ANYTHING GOES - The Wick Theater and Costume Museum 1%

SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 13%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 10%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 9%

COUPLES THERAPY - The Delray Beach Playhouse 8%

THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - Sandrell River Theatre 7%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 7%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 7%

ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 7%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 6%

THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 5%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 5%

EXILIOS - Main Street Players 4%

PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gabriella Giardina - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 6%

Camila Romero - CABARET - Loxen Productions 6%

Frank Montoto - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 5%

Giorgio Garcia - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 5%

Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Chantal Bonitto - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Miami Acting Company 4%

Josslyn Shaw - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Henry Thrasher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Allyson Rosenblum - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nick Anastasia - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Gabi Gonzalez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 3%

Angie Radosh - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Mickey White - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Luis Otamendi - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - MoonAmie 2%

Sydney Atherton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Christina Carlucci - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Colleen Pagano - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Nevena Aurelius - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Nick Anastasia - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 2%

Michael Materdomini - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Sergio Tamayo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Ben Sandomir - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - SCHOOL OF ROCK - LCA Performing Arts 1%

Melissa Whitworth - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 15%

Aaron Bravo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 11%

Diana Garle - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 8%

Trey Harrell - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 5%

Jessica Sanford - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Nancy Andrade - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Gabriell Salgado - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 4%

Jerrell Brown - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

Jamall Lynch - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 3%

Celine Hakoun - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 3%

Warren Welds - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Gabriell Salgado - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami new drama 3%

Carla Zackson Heller - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

Lindsey Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Tristan Predmore - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

Beverly Blanchette - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Noelle Nicholas - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Salomon Barrós - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Melvin Huffnagle - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Garrett Colon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 1%

Sam Zilberstein - THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Michael Coppola - PLAZA SUITE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Aaron Bravo - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Douglas Olivo - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 1%

Stefano Galeb - JEREMIAH - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 18%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 17%

NATIVE GARDENS - GableStage 7%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 4%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

XOXOLOLA - LakehosueRanchDotPNG 3%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 2%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - M Ensemble 2%

MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 2%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm beach dramaworks 2%

DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 1%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 1%

¿DONDE METISTE A PAPÁ? - MicrotheatreMiami 1%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 33%

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Florida Grand Opera 28%

EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 20%

GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 17%

John E Blessed - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 12%

kelly tighe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Frankie Navarro - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 9%

Gene Seyffer - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Women of Wilton 4%

Melquisedel Dominguez - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Amanda Sparhawk - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Cindi Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Tyler Regaldo - THE RACE FOR THE ARK TATTOO - LalehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Cindi Taylor - GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Christopher Harrington - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Cindi Taylor - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Adam Koch - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Sean McClelland - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Indy Sulliero - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

John E Blessed - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

sydney lynne - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Brandon Newton - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

John E Blessed - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Jodi Dellaventura - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Indy Sulliero - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Larry Buzzeo - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 1%

Cindi Taylor - PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaelea Murphy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 16%

Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 14%

Matt Corey - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 9%

Eric Green - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Dennis manning - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 5%

Scott Stauffer - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 4%

Christian Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Alex Tarradell - SWEAT - Main Street Players 4%

Shaun Mitchell - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Shaun Mitchell - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 3%

Bill Heller - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Shaun Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Paul Steinsland - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

David Hart - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 2%

Panos Mitos - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Rachel Hall - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Daniel Febres - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE project 2%

Matt Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Maleeha Naseer - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Roger Arnold - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 2%

Brandon Urrutia - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 16%

Mikhael Mendoza - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 8%

Jorge Amador - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Alexandra Van Hasselt - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Annette Rodriguez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 5%

Emily Tarallo - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 4%

Hallie Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 3%

Kareema Khouri - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Francine Birns - CABARET - Loxen Productions 3%

Daniel Sanchez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

Jack Rodman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Alexandra Kathryn Dow - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Lito Becerra - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 3%

Nate Colton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Irene Gonzalez - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Marina Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Avi Hoffman - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 2%

Catherine Magarino - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 2%

Suzanne Dunn - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Anna Cappelli - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Justin Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 2%

Ryan Crout - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Kat Gold - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Cindy Pearce - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Lito Becerra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Daniel Llaca - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 8%

Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 7%

Frank Montoto - SWEAT - Main Street Players 7%

Daniel Sanchez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 6%

Gian Di Marsico - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 5%

Gabriell Salgado - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 5%

Allyson Rosenblum - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

Wayne LeGette - GRAND HORIZONS - Boca Stage 4%

Julio Cesar Otero - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 3%

Mikayla Martinez-Hobbs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 3%

Beverly Blanchette - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 3%

sean william davis - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Jean Hyppolite - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Stephanie White - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Larry Chidsey - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 2%

Gabriel Perez - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Warren Welds - SWEAT - Main Street Players 2%

Samuel Krogh - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Beverly Blanchette - ADMISSIONS - West Boca Theatre 2%

Salomon - SOLSTICIO - SAH Blue Box 2%

Lucy Lopez - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Linda Chu - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Kevin Veloz - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 2%

Daniel Sanchez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

Keith C. Wade - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 21%

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 11%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

RENT - Area Stage Company 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 9%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Mini Mirage Theater 8%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

STUART LITTLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

STONE SOUP - The Broward Center for the Performing Arts 3%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Actors Playhouse 2%

EXTRA EXTRA - Seminole Theater 1%

