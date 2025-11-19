Brad Zimmerman To Bring MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS To Lake Worth Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brad Zimmerman will appear at the Lake Worth Playhouse this December in MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS, a follow-up to his long-running comedy My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy.

The production will run for two performances only on December 6 and 7. The appearance concludes the show’s initial national tour, which has included stops at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia and Landmark on Main Street in Long Island, New York.

Zimmerman has developed the new piece over several years, performing early iterations in small venues around the country. The work continues his autobiographical account of pursuing success in New York while navigating the expectations of his family. As Zimmerman notes in the show, his mother has adjusted to her son’s career path, remarking to friends, “If all goes well, I think Brad is going to buy a bookcase.”

Combining comedic storytelling with a theatrical structure, the production revisits moments from Zimmerman’s years as an actor and stand-up performer. His first show spent two years at Stage 72 (Triad Theatre) Off-Broadway before touring to cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Diego, Thousand Oaks, Huntington Beach, Palm Beach, Skokie, and New Brunswick. Zimmerman’s material reflects his experiences growing up, his family relationships, and the long period he spent working as a waiter while pursuing acting roles.

Zimmerman also examines his years in restaurants, describing interactions with demanding customers and his habit of testing new material on diners. In an interview with The New York Times, he recalled telling patrons who asked multiple detailed questions, “I don't want 60 questions, get to the point!” and joked that when customers announced they were in a hurry, he would respond, “So go!” He noted the variety of interactions he encountered, from casual banter to what he called “the bossy customers who would snap their fingers” and diners who questioned “ingredients” at length. As he said in My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy, he once imagined his epitaph would read, “I'll be right with you.”

His eventual acting credits include a role on The Sopranos as Johnny Sack’s lawyer, and he has opened for performers including George Carlin, Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Julio Iglesias, and Joan Rivers. Rivers remarked, “I've had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, and Brad Zimmerman.”

Tickets for the Lake Worth Playhouse performances are available online, or by phone at 1-561-586-6410. Group rates are available at 1-888-264-1788. Prices range from $45 to $65.

