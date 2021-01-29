Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum and BRiC Present BOCA RATON TECH TALKS

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, today announced that the nonprofit organization is partnering with Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) to present a new virtual three-part series: BOCA RATON TECH TALKS- The Evolution of Tech & Innovation in Boca Raton.

The new series will feature panel discussions exploring the rich history of how a resort community became a revolutionary tech incubator and what this means for the future of technology in Boca Raton. Each program is 45 minutes and can be viewed on BRiC's channels on YouTube and/or Facebook.

Tuesday, February 23 at Noon

The Early Years: Technology of Radar, IBM, Boca Raton and the First PC (1940s-1981)

Panelists include historian/author Sally Ling and Dr. Dave Bradley, one of 12 engineers who worked on the original IBM PC. Moderated by Susan Gillis of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Tuesday, March 2 at Noon

Boca Raton as Silicon Beach (1980s-2000s)

Panelists include Harold Braun from Siemans, Pedro del Sol from Sensormatic, and Scott Adams of STRAX Intelligence Group. Moderated by Pete Martinez, a former IBMer and medical tech consultant.

Tuesday, March 9 at Noon

Today's Technology Scene & Expectations for the Future

Panelists include Daniel Cane of Modernizing Medicine, Andrew Duffell from FAUs Research Park, and Angelo Bianco with Crocker Partners, owner of BRiC. Moderated by Jessica del Vecchio, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Boca Raton.

Boca Tech Talks are generously underwritten by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Discover the Palm Beaches, Crocker Partners and Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

About the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum:

The mission and the purpose of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community, particularly through its ongoing project, History Alive! Although currently closed due to the COVID pandemic, BRHS is using this time to completely reimagine and renovate the museum, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Appealing to local historians, tourists and residents, the museum's Fire Bay Gift Shop will, when it reopens, feature unique and educational gifts for all ages, including crafts by local artisans, historic photographs, unusual Boca-based gifts and souvenirs, books by local authors, and The History of Boca Raton DVD-as well as the annual holiday ornaments.

BRHS is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.