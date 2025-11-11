Boca-Based Recording Artist Deborah Silver Earns First GRAMMY Award Nomination

Just days after her hour-long PBS Special, internationally acclaimed and Boca-based singing sensation Deborah Silver has received her first GRAMMY Award nomination for Basie Rocks!, her album with The Count Basie Orchestra. It has been nominated for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. The next annual GRAMMY Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

A chart-topping, two-time #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, Silver’s dazzling new recording reimagines classic rock hits with swinging big band arrangements on which she is joined by The Count Basie Orchestra, including songs by The Beatles, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Peter Frampton, and more.

In fact, there has never been a collaboration of this magnitude on these classic tunes. BASIE ROCKS! features Deborah Singer harmonizing with such legendary musicians as Peter Frampton, Trombone Shorty, Arturo Sandoval, Kurt Elling, Bill Frisell, Wycliffe Gordan, George Coleman (Miles Davis band) and more.

“Having started in this business over 40 years ago, it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for my work by my fellow artists,” says Deborah Silver. “After taking some time to raise a family, I returned to my music embracing my motto: ‘Never Too Late.’ I’ve always believed passion never expires and I hope my story inspires others to follow their dreams—no matter when they begin.”

The singer recently headlined episode six of the PBS series Recorded Live at Analog, a concert that was filmed live at Nashville’s celebrated Hutton Hotel, just steps away from Music Row. Now in its second season, the series spotlights legends to up-and-coming musicians and the Analog’s state-of-the-art acoustics and comfortable, up-close setting creates a memorable connection between artist and audience.

Deborah Silver’s audience-wowing singing style has garnered high praise from the experts:

Quincy Jones: “Deborah Silver’s strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter! One listen and you know… Deborah Silver is the real deal.”

Will Friedwald of The Wall Street Journal: “Deborah Silver has it all: fantastic showmanship, a great swinging band, and, most of all, solid jazz chops.”

Deborah Silver has recorded a string of duets with celebrated artists including Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jazz icon Diane Schuur, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Ronnie Millsap, Pam Tillis, Steve Tyrell , Ann Hampton Callaway, Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel, and more.

Her previous hit albums include:

Glitter & Grits, produced by industry legend Ray Benson, and featuring musicians from his multi-Grammy award winning band Asleep at the Wheel. Glitter & Grits reinforced Silver’s immense versatility, as an artist taking us on a journey from jazz to the unique Western swing style dynamically bringing these songs to life. This album was voted Broadway World’s Best Commercial Recording, landed the #1 spot on both Traditional Jazz and Western Swing Charts, and crossed over to become #3 on the Weekly Top 50 Country Album Chart.

The Gold Standards, produced in 2016 by Steve Tyrell with stunning arrangements by Alan Broadbent, was an out-of-the-box smash reaching #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album chart while landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Album chart and the #2 spot on the overall Billboard Jazz Album chart.

Silver’s dazzling stage performances in clubs, concert venues, and with symphony orchestras are reminiscent of a past golden and glamorous era. She’s performed at countless clubs and performing arts centers around the country, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Blues Alley, 54 Below, Catalina Jazz Club, The Colony Hotel’s Royal Room in Palm Beach, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Future performances are scheduled for Vic’s in Las Vegas, NV (November 26); and the Blue Note in Napa, CA (December 21).