Beverly Blanchette to Receive Bill Hindman Award at 48th Annual Carbonell Awards

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, has announced that Beverly Blanchette will be the 2025 recipient of the Bill Hindman Award, which honors long-term contributions to the region’s cultural life and onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida.

The honor will be presented at the 48th Annual Carbonell Awards on Monday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. at FAU’s University Theatre in Boca Raton.

About Beverly Blanchette

A nationally recognized theatre artist and educator, Beverly Blanchette has been a driving force in South Florida’s cultural community for over four decades. As a performer, director, and passionate advocate for arts education, she has championed the transformative power of theatre in both professional and academic settings.

Most notably, Blanchette served as Dean of Theatre at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, where she mentored hundreds of students, many of whom have gone on to careers on Broadway, in television and film, and in classrooms around the world. A member of the Educational Theatre Association’s Hall of Fame, Blanchette continues to inspire generations of young artists.

Her impact is described by colleagues and students alike as immeasurable. Producer Marcie Gorman praises Blanchette for being “a vital part of South Florida’s theatre community for 40 years,” while actor Janet Weakley notes she is “the rare artist whose reach is measured not only by her work but by the countless others she inspired.” SAG/AFTRA actor Sarah Siegel, a former student, adds, “Thanks to Beverly’s wisdom, encouragement, and unforgettable pep talks, I’m now pursuing my career in Hollywood with heartfelt confidence.”

Blanchette remains active on stage and off. She made her New York stage debut this past summer and continues to embody her own mantra: “We call it a play because we’re playing”—still approaching each opportunity with joy, rigor, and artistry.

About the Bill Hindman Award

Named after the Carbonell Award-winning stage and film actor, the Bill Hindman Award recognizes artists who have made significant, long-term contributions to South Florida’s cultural life. Previous honorees include longtime stage manager Carl Waisanen (2024); theatre professor James Samuel Randolph (2023); actor and Actors’ Equity representative Margot Moreland (2022); actors Barbara Bradshaw (2020) and Harriet Oser (2015); and veteran performer Don McArt (2013).

