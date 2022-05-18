Bailey Contemporary Arts Presents BLACK & WHITE AND GRAY ALL OVER

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center presents a visual art exhibit featuring original works by local ArtsUnited members. Artists are challenged to create relevant art using only shades of black, white and grey.

Two-and three-dimensional works include photography, painting, pencil, sculpture, metal works and mixed media. The opening reception takes place during Old Town Untapped, Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6 pm-10 pm, and the exhibition runs through August 17, 2022. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"This exhibition is a fascinating and beautiful look inside the visionary minds of artists when they are required to create only in black and white, and gray," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The experiments and explorations of this challenge lead to glorious results!"

ArtsUnited is Florida's premiere Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) and friends visual and performing arts organization. It is a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1999 in response to a growing need of local LGBTQ artists for an interactive and supportive working environment. The organization focuses on showcasing the art of the LGBTQ community in all genres of the arts, including visual art, music, theatre, film and fashion. The organization implements its mission by producing programs and events that present their member artists and promote the development of culturally diverse arts. It collaborates with other organizations in South Florida to maximize the cultural offerings for members and patrons. Over the organization's more than 20-year history, it has become one of the most renowned LGBTQ arts organizations in Florida.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach, Florida

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Tuesdays through Fridays: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Saturdays: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sundays & Mondays: CLOSED

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.