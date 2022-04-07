BOCA BACCHANAL To Feature Five Extraordinary Wineries & Vintners, May 6-7

The always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society, will be back next month for two delicious nights:

Friday, May 6 - Vintner Dinners

Held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of five simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners complimented by 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

Saturday, May 7 - The Grand Tasting at The Boca Raton

At this event held at the legendary resort, prized vintners will offer tasting selections of their wines and champagnes. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages.

Ticket: $200.

The five extraordinary wineries and vintners highlighting both the Vintner Dinners on May 6 and the Grand Tasting on May 7 at this year's BOCA BACCHANAL include:

Château La Nerthe - Christophe Bristiel

Château La Nerthe is located in the heart of the Provence region in Southeast France, and its cellars date back to the 16th century. It produces very complex wines with delicate aromas. The Chateau's Commercial Director Christophe Bristiel is a Certified Sommelier who helped set up a boutique winery in Chile before assuming his current position in 2009.

DAOU Vineyards - Chris Baker

Wine-loving brothers Georges and Daniel Daou discovered what would become known as DAOU Mountain, an untapped world-class terroir in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. Ever since, they have poured their souls into creating some of California's most noteworthy wines. DAOU Vineyards Senior Vice President Chris Baker progressed from running a fine dining restaurant to representing a wine company with a dedication to producing world class wines with an uncompromising commitment to quality.

Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars - Tim Duncan

Napa Valley's Silver Oak began over a handshake between two friends with a bold vision: focus on one varietal, Cabernet Sauvignon, aged exclusively in American oak and worthy of cellaring for decades to come. In 1999, Silver Oak established Twomey Cellars in Northern California to craft wines from new varietals and dynamic vineyards. Tim Duncan, son of a Silver Oak co-founder, develops business strategies for both wineries and oversees domestic and international sales.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards - Katie Madigan

An award-winning producer of 100% Certified Sustainable wines, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is located in the heart of California's Sonoma Valley. For over 50 years, the family-owned enterprise has cultivated an in-depth understanding of every Sonoma appellation. The perfect combination of science and creativity, winemaker Katie Madigan oversees production of top-selling "Old Vines" Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay.

Masi Agricola - Tony Apostolakos

Masi Agricola is a wine producer in Veneto, northern Italy. It is famous for its Valpolicella wines-and, in particular, for its Amarone wines-although it draws on a range of native and international grape varieties. Tony Apostolakos comes from a family that originally owned vineyards in Central Greece dating back to the early 1900s. He first represented Masi in Canada before being appointed US Export Director in 2005 and is totally up-to-date with the company's winemaking techniques and global strategy.

"BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society," says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.