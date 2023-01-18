Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Next Month

The performance is on February 10 (Friday) at 8 pm.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Next Month

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization's 2022-2023 theater season will conclude next month with another thought-provoking production.

"Arts Garage's four-show theater season has offered powerful thematic performances so far, and our final production will be both inspirational and soul-stirring," says Waldo.

February 10 (Friday) at 8 pm

The Spirit of Harriet Tubman

A One Woman Show by Leslie McCurdy

(With music by Bishop Moore & the Straghnettes of the Straghn & Sons Tri-County Funeral Home)

On a barren stage with only a trunk of costumes, Leslie McCurdy thrills her audience with her passionate portrayal of The Spirit of Harriet Tubman. For a breath-taking hour, she embodies Tubman's immortal spirit from early childhood to her elder years, sharing the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor by recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Tubman¹s own. Through it all the audience learns of the faith and conviction that drove Harriet Tubman to follow her dreams.

Tickets: $30

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.




New World Symphony Presence I DREAM A WORLD: THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE IN EUROPE Photo
New World Symphony Presence I DREAM A WORLD: THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE IN EUROPE
New World Symphony announces I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance in Europe. Taking place from February 3-15, 2023, this multi-disciplinary Festival builds on 2022's inaugural I Dream a World Festival and underlines New World Symphony's ongoing commitment to inclusive programming and representation of Black musicians and creatives.
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Miami Premiere to be Presented at the Miracle Theatre in February Photo
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Miami Premiere to be Presented at the Miracle Theatre in February
Actors' Playhouse will present the Miami premiere of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville coming to the Miracle Theatre. The production will run for a limited time beginning February 1 through February 26.
Loxen Productions Extends Run Of CABARET Photo
Loxen Productions Extends Run Of CABARET
Loxen Productions has announced the extension of Cabaret through Sunday, January 22. The decision comes following a exhilarating two-weekend run of the smash-hit musical, with packed houses for the show's original run. Loxen Productions will be offering fans and theater lovers who were unable to make the initial run a final chance to watch the incredibly talented cast of Cabaret as they transport audiences back to the sultry and provocative KitKat Club in 1930's Berlin.
Review: SWEET CHARITY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre Photo
Review: SWEET CHARITY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
From exhilarating choreography, broadway belts, hysterical physical comedy, vibrant costumes, radiant sets, ingenious videos, and lighting Sweet Charity proves Maltz Jupiter Theatre is a sweet opportunity for Broadway-bound productions.

More Hot Stories For You


Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Welcomes New VP Of OperationsKravis Center For The Performing Arts Welcomes New VP Of Operations
January 18, 2023

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome a new member to its leadership team.
Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Next MonthArts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Next Month
January 18, 2023

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization's 2022-2023 theater season will conclude next month with another thought-provoking production.
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Miami Premiere to be Presented at the Miracle Theatre in FebruaryESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Miami Premiere to be Presented at the Miracle Theatre in February
January 17, 2023

Actors' Playhouse will present the Miami premiere of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville coming to the Miracle Theatre. The production will run for a limited time beginning February 1 through February 26.
Loxen Productions Extends Run Of CABARETLoxen Productions Extends Run Of CABARET
January 17, 2023

Loxen Productions has announced the extension of Cabaret through Sunday, January 22. The decision comes following a exhilarating two-weekend run of the smash-hit musical, with packed houses for the show's original run. Loxen Productions will be offering fans and theater lovers who were unable to make the initial run a final chance to watch the incredibly talented cast of Cabaret as they transport audiences back to the sultry and provocative KitKat Club in 1930's Berlin.
Photos: Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: THE TOUR Celebrates 100th Performance in MiamiPhotos: Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: THE TOUR Celebrates 100th Performance in Miami
January 14, 2023

Last night, Jan. 13, the cast and crew of Channing Tatum’s MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour celebrated the show’s 100th performance in Miami. Check out photos from the performance here!
share