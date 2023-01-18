Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Next Month

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization's 2022-2023 theater season will conclude next month with another thought-provoking production.

"Arts Garage's four-show theater season has offered powerful thematic performances so far, and our final production will be both inspirational and soul-stirring," says Waldo.

February 10 (Friday) at 8 pm

The Spirit of Harriet Tubman

A One Woman Show by Leslie McCurdy

(With music by Bishop Moore & the Straghnettes of the Straghn & Sons Tri-County Funeral Home)

On a barren stage with only a trunk of costumes, Leslie McCurdy thrills her audience with her passionate portrayal of The Spirit of Harriet Tubman. For a breath-taking hour, she embodies Tubman's immortal spirit from early childhood to her elder years, sharing the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor by recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Tubman¹s own. Through it all the audience learns of the faith and conviction that drove Harriet Tubman to follow her dreams.

Tickets: $30

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.