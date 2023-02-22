Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present GARAGE QUEENS Bimonthly Starting This Friday

Arts Garage announced that it will be bringing back the Fierce, Fabulous and Fascinating GARAGE QUEENS on the last Friday of every other month in 2023: February 24, April 28, June 30, August 25, October 27, and December 29.

These jaw-dropping, crowd-tickling, glitter-glowing shows will be hosted by the inimitably exquisite "Diva, Icon and Legend" Ariel Rimm, and will feature some of South Florida's most electrifying drag entertainers: Adelaide, Citris, Chyna Stackz Hilton, and Angie Ovahness Pryce, along with special surprise one-night-only guests, all stunningly coiffed and bedecked.

"Arts Garage looks forward to showcasing some of South Florida's most colorful and notorious drag queens and/or female illusionists, starting this Friday, February 24 with the amazing London Adour," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO.

London Adour (he/she/they) is a former Las Vegas showgirl, performing on the strip of Sin City for the past seven years. London just relocated to South Florida and is already taking over with her own shows from Delray Beach down to Miami. If there's one thing you can always expect from London is that her hair & costumes will always make a statement. With all that said, come check this Vegas Vixen out at the Arts Garage.

"A magical, musical event celebrating the local LGBTQ community and all things divine, the crowd has loved previous sell-out performances by GARAGE QUEENS at Arts Garage. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to our special guest performers and themes during 2023," she adds. "Best of all, it's an event that brings the entire community together. At Arts Garage we continue to work to provide a safe space for everyone to be creative, expressive and free."

Tickets for GARAGE QUEENS are $30 & $35 and are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.