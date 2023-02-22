Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present GARAGE QUEENS Bimonthly Starting This Friday

Performances are February 24, April 28, June 30, August 25, October 27, and December 29.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Arts Garage in Delray Beach Will Present GARAGE QUEENS Bimonthly Starting This Friday

Arts Garage announced that it will be bringing back the Fierce, Fabulous and Fascinating GARAGE QUEENS on the last Friday of every other month in 2023: February 24, April 28, June 30, August 25, October 27, and December 29.

These jaw-dropping, crowd-tickling, glitter-glowing shows will be hosted by the inimitably exquisite "Diva, Icon and Legend" Ariel Rimm, and will feature some of South Florida's most electrifying drag entertainers: Adelaide, Citris, Chyna Stackz Hilton, and Angie Ovahness Pryce, along with special surprise one-night-only guests, all stunningly coiffed and bedecked.

"Arts Garage looks forward to showcasing some of South Florida's most colorful and notorious drag queens and/or female illusionists, starting this Friday, February 24 with the amazing London Adour," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO.

London Adour (he/she/they) is a former Las Vegas showgirl, performing on the strip of Sin City for the past seven years. London just relocated to South Florida and is already taking over with her own shows from Delray Beach down to Miami. If there's one thing you can always expect from London is that her hair & costumes will always make a statement. With all that said, come check this Vegas Vixen out at the Arts Garage.

"A magical, musical event celebrating the local LGBTQ community and all things divine, the crowd has loved previous sell-out performances by GARAGE QUEENS at Arts Garage. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to our special guest performers and themes during 2023," she adds. "Best of all, it's an event that brings the entire community together. At Arts Garage we continue to work to provide a safe space for everyone to be creative, expressive and free."

Tickets for GARAGE QUEENS are $30 & $35 and are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.




Latin American Arts Pavilion Presents ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN Photo
Latin American Arts Pavilion Presents ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN
In celebration of Haitian Heritage month, Pompano Beach Arts and the Latin American Arts Pavilion (LAAP) will host an exhibition entitled ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN (LET'S APPRECIATE THE WORKS OF HAITIAN ARTISTS). 
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Opens at Palm Beach Dramaworks, March 31 Photo
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Opens at Palm Beach Dramaworks, March 31
In the published version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County, playwright Tracy Letts prefaced the play with a lengthy passage from Robert Penn Warren's All the King's Men. The quote was brought to his attention when it was read to the cast by the show's director on the very first day of rehearsals in 2007.
Rockin Jake Comes to Old Town Untapped in April Photo
Rockin' Jake Comes to Old Town Untapped in April
On Friday, April 7, 2023, Old Town Untapped presents one of the premier harmonica players in the country, Rockin' Jake, playing live and lively at one Pompano Beach's best outdoor concert spaces.
Radio Personality Papa Keiths PEOPLE MATTER FEST Set For March 17-18 Photo
Radio Personality Papa Keith's PEOPLE MATTER FEST Set For March 17-18
Since its inception, anywhere hip-hop went, activism was never far behind. 103.5 The Beat's host, Papa Keith, upholds this sentiment through his annual gun-violence awareness hip-hop festival, People Matter Fest [PMF].

More Hot Stories For You


The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Offers Robust Public Programming Throughout AprilThe Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Offers Robust Public Programming Throughout April
March 16, 2023

Through the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of educational and public programming to commemorate Autism Acceptance Month and Earth Month this April.
FUNNY GIRL, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL & More Set for Broadway In Fort Lauderdale 23/24 SeasonFUNNY GIRL, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL & More Set for Broadway In Fort Lauderdale 23/24 Season
March 16, 2023

The Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale series has announced its 2023/2024 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
Latin American Arts Pavilion Presents ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYENLatin American Arts Pavilion Presents ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN
March 16, 2023

In celebration of Haitian Heritage month, Pompano Beach Arts and the Latin American Arts Pavilion (LAAP) will host an exhibition entitled ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN (LET'S APPRECIATE THE WORKS OF HAITIAN ARTISTS). 
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Opens at Palm Beach Dramaworks, March 31Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Opens at Palm Beach Dramaworks, March 31
March 15, 2023

In the published version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County, playwright Tracy Letts prefaced the play with a lengthy passage from Robert Penn Warren's All the King's Men. The quote was brought to his attention when it was read to the cast by the show's director on the very first day of rehearsals in 2007.
Rockin' Jake Comes to Old Town Untapped in AprilRockin' Jake Comes to Old Town Untapped in April
March 15, 2023

On Friday, April 7, 2023, Old Town Untapped presents one of the premier harmonica players in the country, Rockin' Jake, playing live and lively at one Pompano Beach's best outdoor concert spaces.
share