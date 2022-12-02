Area Stage Company To Host RENT Masterclass To Prep For Their Upcoming Production
This two-hour masterclass is hosted by Carbonell winners, Imran Hylton and Maria Banda-Rodaz.
Area Stage Company has announce d Rent Masterclass! This two-hour masterclass, hosted by Carbonell winners, Imran Hylton and Maria Banda-Rodaz, will fully equip young actors to audition for Rent this coming winter.
Participants will learn the fundamentals of pop-rock, strengthen their audition piece, and learn choreography from the show to familiarize themselves with the material in order to give an impactful and incredible audition. For students 13+.
Taking place December 8th, 2022 from 5pm-7pm. To enroll, click on the link below, click on Camps/Events, and select Rent Masterclass: https://www.areastageconservatory.org/enroll-in-classes-and-productions
Related Stories View More Miami Metro Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Photo Centre Names Keith Carter As FOTOmentor For FOTOfusion 2023
December 1, 2022
Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 28th annual FOTOfusion will once again be live, January 24-28, in downtown West Palm Beach, and will spotlight photographer Keith Carter, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.
Area Stage Conservatory Presents the Holiday Spectacular, ELF JR!
December 1, 2022
Area Stage invites you to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a heartwarming musical for the whole family! Based on the beloved 2003 Christmas comedy hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF JR will be performed by Area Stage Conservatory's student actors ages 6-15, and Area Stage's Inclusion Theatre project students with unique abilities.
NSAL of Florida Seeks Young Artists For Scholarships and Competitions
December 1, 2022
National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) of Florida, based in Boca Raton, recently announced their 2023 scholarships and competitions.
CALENDAR GIRLS Opens At The Lake Worth Playhouse For A Special Limited Engagement
November 30, 2022
Lake Worth Playhouse (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) announces the opening of Calendar Girls as a special Limited Engagement.
Israeli Artist Eva Lanska's NFT Work To Be Spotlighted At W1 Curates' Interconnected Ocean Of Art Event
November 30, 2022
Experience a VIP preview evening on December 1st, physically displaying a collection of large-scale sculptures and paintings by Israeli artist Eva Lanska, along with Michael Benisty, WhIsBe, Noah Becker, Lauren Baker, Maxim Zhestkov and more, to be displayed throughout the hotel.
December 1, 2022
Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 28th annual FOTOfusion will once again be live, January 24-28, in downtown West Palm Beach, and will spotlight photographer Keith Carter, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.
Area Stage Conservatory Presents the Holiday Spectacular, ELF JR!
December 1, 2022
Area Stage invites you to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a heartwarming musical for the whole family! Based on the beloved 2003 Christmas comedy hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF JR will be performed by Area Stage Conservatory's student actors ages 6-15, and Area Stage's Inclusion Theatre project students with unique abilities.
NSAL of Florida Seeks Young Artists For Scholarships and Competitions
December 1, 2022
National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) of Florida, based in Boca Raton, recently announced their 2023 scholarships and competitions.
CALENDAR GIRLS Opens At The Lake Worth Playhouse For A Special Limited Engagement
November 30, 2022
Lake Worth Playhouse (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) announces the opening of Calendar Girls as a special Limited Engagement.
Israeli Artist Eva Lanska's NFT Work To Be Spotlighted At W1 Curates' Interconnected Ocean Of Art Event
November 30, 2022
Experience a VIP preview evening on December 1st, physically displaying a collection of large-scale sculptures and paintings by Israeli artist Eva Lanska, along with Michael Benisty, WhIsBe, Noah Becker, Lauren Baker, Maxim Zhestkov and more, to be displayed throughout the hotel.