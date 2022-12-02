Area Stage Company To Host RENT Masterclass To Prep For Their Upcoming Production

Area Stage Company has announce d Rent Masterclass! This two-hour masterclass, hosted by Carbonell winners, Imran Hylton and Maria Banda-Rodaz, will fully equip young actors to audition for Rent this coming winter.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of pop-rock, strengthen their audition piece, and learn choreography from the show to familiarize themselves with the material in order to give an impactful and incredible audition. For students 13+.

Taking place December 8th, 2022 from 5pm-7pm. To enroll, click on the link below, click on Camps/Events, and select Rent Masterclass: https://www.areastageconservatory.org/enroll-in-classes-and-productions