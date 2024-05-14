Ali Siddiq Comes to the Kravis Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Ali Siddiq is coming to West Palm Beach, September 20, 2024 for one show only. Tickets for the West Palm Beach performance start at $30* and go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. online at kravis.org.

Stand-up comedian and public speaker Ali Siddiq’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He gained fame when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". He was a top 5 finalist on NBC’s BRING THE FUNNY in 2019 and appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK’D for Quibi.

Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials… THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 11 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022. In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT 2, the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which already has over 4 million views. In 2024, he’ll be releasing THE DOMINO EFFECT 3 & 4.

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 14 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016.

Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC’s BRING THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK’D for Quibi.

Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, 85 South, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Pour Minds and many others.

Comments