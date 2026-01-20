Lisa Mazzola Appointed as Chief Officer at Norton Museum of Art

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Norton Museum of Art has appointed Lisa Mazzola as the William Randolph Hearst Chief Officer of Learning and Community Engagement.

Mazzola joins the Norton from the AIA New York | Center for Architecture, where she served as Director of Education. She also held positions at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian National Design Museum.

At MoMA, Mazzola led the development of several groundbreaking digital. initiatives, including the museum's first-ever massive open online courses, or

MOOCs reaching more than 1.6 million participants, and the creation of the MoMA Learning website. She also produced a series of educational videos for MoMA's YouTube channel to extend engagement with global audiences, and establishing new models for digital content delivery.

Mazzola will provide strategic leadership for the staff to create, develop, and lead programs in the Museum and within the community at large, and supervise the docent/volunteer program.

The Chief Officer of Learning and Community Engagement works with the Director/CEO, senior leadership, Board members, curatorial, development, communications, and other departments to ensure the relevance of programs and expand the Museum's meaningful dialogue with local communities, across the Southeast and nationally.

"We are impressed by Lisa's ability to inspire and to lead a large team to excellence," said Ghislain d'Humieres, Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO. "As the Norton continues the work of the Foster + Partners Master Plan Campus, this role becomes even more critical. I look forward to working with her as we continue to develop programs that educate, entertain, and inspire our community."

"What excites me most about this position is the Norton's clear dedication to creating programming that is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to community needs," Mazzola said. "I welcome the opportunity to deepen relationships with stakeholders and advance the Museum's mission to serve its diverse audiences."

Mazzola fills a position that soon will be vacated by Glenn Tomlinson, who is retiring after 25 years as the William Randolph Hearst Chief Officer of Learning and Community Engagement. During his tenure, Tomlinson developed partnerships with the local school system, cultivated a team of teaching artists, guided and expanded the Museum's after-school programs, and developed adult programming, including lectures, performances, and the Norton's popular Art After Dark.

ABOUT THE NORTON MUSEUM OF ART

The Norton Museum of Art, Florida's largest art museum, is home to a distinguished collection of art, with over 8,700 holdings in American, European, Contemporary, and Asian Art and Photography.

Founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and his wife, Elizabeth Calhoun Norton, the Museum collects, preserves, and exhibits art, and engages visitors through exhibitions, events and live entertainment featuring local musicians and performance artists. Public programming is year-round and designed to inspire conversations and build community through the power of art. The Museum is accessible to all.

In 2013, the Norton Museum of Art worked with London-based architectural firm Foster + Partners to create a transformative Masterplan for the Museum's campus. Phase 1, completed in 2019, included a new garden space; the Heyman Plaza, a new entry featuring Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's iconic Typewriter Eraser, Scale X, 1999; the welcoming Great Hall, 12,000 square feet of new gallery space; and the restoration of six Museum-owned 1920s-era historic homes that house artists-in-residence. The Museum is progressing toward Phase 2, continuing to create a welcoming environment where creativity can flourish.