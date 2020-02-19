Aileen Ugalde Elected as Chair of The Arsht Center's Trust Board of Directors

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) announces the election of Aileen Ugalde as Chair of the Adrienne Arsht Center Trust (AACT) Board of Directors. The new slate of officers also includes Richard Milstein, Chair-Elect; Matilde Aguirre, Treasurer; Pierre Apollon, Assistant Treasurer; Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Secretary; and Lucille Zanghi, Assistant Secretary.

"Aileen Ugalde is the perfect chair of the Trust and I look forward to working with her," said Adrienne Arsht, founding chairman of the Adrienne Arsht Center Foundation Board. "She has contributed so much to the Arsht Center while on the Trust Board these past few years. Complemented by Chair-Elect Richard Milstein and the other elected officers, Aileen and Johann will take the Center to new heights of excellence."

"What an honor it is to be able to lead one of the premier performing arts centers in America, a place that has transformed and enriched our community," said Ugalde. "We can never say thank you enough to the County for its vision and to Adrienne Arsht for her support."

A Miami native, Aileen Ugalde is the first Latina to chair the Trust Board and has served on the Board since 2015, most recently chairing the strategic planning committee. Ugalde is vice president and general counsel of the University of Miami. She was appointed to that role in 2006, and previously served as vice president for government affairs, assistant to the president, and as secretary to the Board of Trustees. She served as executive director of the 2004 Presidential Debate Committee, which hosted the first televised U.S. Presidential Debate in South Florida. Ugalde graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a degree in Latin American studies and international relations and earned her law degree with honors from the University of Miami.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Set in the heart of downtown Miami and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is one of the world's leading performing arts organizations and venues. The Center programs several Signature Series, including the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival, and a robust program of new theatrical works as well as free programming for the community and an arts education program that serves nearly 60,000 children each year. Visit arshtcenter.org for more information.





