Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Afro-Fusion Star Burna Boy To Headline Tipsy Music Festival in October

Joining Burna Boy and his full band are Teejay, Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds.

Miami Metro News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

Afro-Fusion Star Burna Boy To Headline Tipsy Music Festival in October

Add Tipsy Miami to your Carnival Weekend plans with live performances by Grammy award winning singer Burna Boy on Friday, October 7 at Bayfront Park. Joining Burna Boy and his full band are Teejay, Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds. Doors open and starts at 3 pm and performances go until 11 pm. The event is 18 and up and attendees are encouraged to wear white.

Artists scheduled to appear at the Tipsy Music Festival include Burna Boy, The afrobeats star recently released his sixth studio album "Love, Dami"which includes Last Last. In 2021,"Twice as Tall" won the Best World Music Album at the Grammy Awards. Teejay, the Dancehall star known for his single Rags to Riches has a newly released single with Inner Circle Riches Wii A Pree. Additional performers bringing the best Caribbean and Nigerian acts that music has to offer include Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds

The event is produced by Twisted Entertainment and includes an all-star DJ cast including DJ Puffy, Tony Mix, Travis World, Major Penny, Renaissance Disco and Jus Jay. Tipsy Miami is hosted by Patrick D Hypeman and backed by the A Team Band.

Early bird tickets to Tipsy Musical Festival Miami are now available and start at $85 (general admission) and $175 (VIP) and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197086®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaribtix.com%2Ftipsy?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Bayfront Park is located at 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. For more information please visit instagram @twistedbarbados and @genxcarnival.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Karen Peterson & Dancers Present the 4th Annual FORWARD MOTION Physically Integrated Dance Festival & ConferenceKaren Peterson & Dancers Present the 4th Annual FORWARD MOTION Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference
September 15, 2022

After a successful national tour, the acclaimed Miami-based dance pioneers, Karen Peterson and Dancers (KPD) welcome back their fourth annual Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference (FM4) taking place in Miami from October 27-29, 2022.
Afro-Fusion Star Burna Boy To Headline Tipsy Music Festival in OctoberAfro-Fusion Star Burna Boy To Headline Tipsy Music Festival in October
September 15, 2022

Add Tipsy Miami to your Carnival Weekend plans with live performances by Grammy award winning singer Burna Boy on Friday, October 7 at Bayfront Park. Doors open and starts at 3 pm and performances go until 11 pm.
Kravis On Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Goes On Sale September 17Kravis On Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Goes On Sale September 17
September 15, 2022

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN as a part of its 2022/2023 Kravis On Broadway series. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talents—and in each other—has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. ON YOUR FEET! will play the Kravis Center from November 15 – 20. Tickets are on sale to the public September 17 beginning at Noon.
The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents Avery Sommers in Concert Next MonthThe Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents Avery Sommers in Concert Next Month
September 15, 2022

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts invites you to get up close and personal with south Florida born and raised Avery Sommers. For two nights only – October 28th and October 29th at 7:00 pm – the star of some of Broadway's most popular shows will entertain lucky audiences with some of her favorite stories and songs from her career.
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Announces the Aventura International Film Series 2022- 2023Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Announces the Aventura International Film Series 2022- 2023
September 15, 2022

The City of Aventura presents the Aventura International Film Series 2022-2023 featuring eight amazing and award-winning films from around the globe to be screened from October 2022 – May 2023 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.