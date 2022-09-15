Afro-Fusion Star Burna Boy To Headline Tipsy Music Festival in October

Add Tipsy Miami to your Carnival Weekend plans with live performances by Grammy award winning singer Burna Boy on Friday, October 7 at Bayfront Park. Joining Burna Boy and his full band are Teejay, Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds. Doors open and starts at 3 pm and performances go until 11 pm. The event is 18 and up and attendees are encouraged to wear white.

Artists scheduled to appear at the Tipsy Music Festival include Burna Boy, The afrobeats star recently released his sixth studio album "Love, Dami"which includes Last Last. In 2021,"Twice as Tall" won the Best World Music Album at the Grammy Awards. Teejay, the Dancehall star known for his single Rags to Riches has a newly released single with Inner Circle Riches Wii A Pree. Additional performers bringing the best Caribbean and Nigerian acts that music has to offer include Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds

The event is produced by Twisted Entertainment and includes an all-star DJ cast including DJ Puffy, Tony Mix, Travis World, Major Penny, Renaissance Disco and Jus Jay. Tipsy Miami is hosted by Patrick D Hypeman and backed by the A Team Band.

Early bird tickets to Tipsy Musical Festival Miami are now available and start at $85 (general admission) and $175 (VIP) and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197086®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaribtix.com%2Ftipsy?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Bayfront Park is located at 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. For more information please visit instagram @twistedbarbados and @genxcarnival.