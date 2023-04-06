Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”

Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) present PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE" (@pawpatrollive).

This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.

Tickets to PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE" are $51.45 - $114.45* and will be available to the public beginning April 14. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Package tickets will be available for $172.25*. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child in a group must have a VIP ticket. Tickets and VIP Package may be purchased at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

A ticket is required for every person attending the show, regardless of age. Lap seat tickets for babies up to 11 months old are available for $12 by calling the box office or in person on the day of the show. A lap seat ticket is not a separate seat.

PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE" is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol), airing on Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) and produced by Spin Master Entertainment (@spinmaster).

PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

"Heroes Unite" marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It's the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theater.

