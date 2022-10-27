Adrienne Arsht Center Participates In New BIPOC Executive Leadership In The Arts Program
This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support BIPOC arts professionals.
Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA).
This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
The Arsht Center is among 18 performing arts centers across the country that host Fellows as part of the residency-in-practice that is an integral part of the multi-faceted program. The Center recently hosted its first fellow Marisol Sánchez-Best, Director of Education and Community Engagement for Seattle Theatre Group (@STGpresents). Over the course of a week in Miami from October 18-20, the Arsht Center introduced her to many of Miami's arts leaders, including the Arsht Center's own senior leaders and directors at other cultural institutions throughout the city.
"The Arsht Center's commitment to diversity and inclusion is in its DNA. Together with our fellow arts institutions, we can ensure that the most talented professionals have a network and a pathway to become leaders of cultural organizations around the country and the world," said Johann Zietsman, Arsht Center President and CEO.
"Being in Miami, and having the Arsht Center host me through this BIPOC Executive Leadership program, provided me with an invaluable experience. I left feeling inspired and humbled by the people and the sharing from Johann Zietsman, the Board of Trustees, community arts leaders and staff," said Sánchez-Best.
In addition to nurturing mid-career professionals through this program, the Arsht Center expands opportunities for those early in their arts careers through a year-round paid Arsht Interns program and a Technical Theatre Apprentice Program created especially for young people from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities.
Responding to the challenges of structural racism in performing arts institutions across the U.S. and Canada, Live Arts Centers of North America (LACNA), a coalition of more than 50 of the largest performing arts centers in both countries, and the LACNA Foundation launched the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program in early 2022.
Supported by AMS Planning & Research Corporation, NAS, and Stanford University, this program is designed to accelerate the development of management and leadership skills among qualified mid-career BIPOC professionals and provide them with greater access to pursue executive positions in the two nations' most significant cultural institutions.
According to the LACNA Foundation, while 53% of principal administrators of major performing arts centers are female, only 7% of the leaders of these arts organizations are BIPOC, and only 16% of the leadership teams of these organizations include BIPOC representation. The BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program tackles this challenge head-on as a statement of commitment from these organizations to change their cultures and to diversify their leadership. Applications for the next class of Fellows are open now through November 4. To learn more, visit LACNA here.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA).
Paris Ballet And Dance Presents THE NUTCRACKER At The Eissey Campus Theatre This November
October 27, 2022
Just in time for the holidays, Paris Ballet and Dance will bring the spellbinding magic of The Nutcracker to The Palm Beaches!
The Writers' Academy At The Kravis Center Announces Courses
October 27, 2022
Calling all aspiring novelists! The Writers' Academy at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has six courses available for writers of all experience levels and genres to hone their skills. Kicking off on January 3, 2023, the Academy will once again be conducted by Pulitzer Prize-nominated biographer, novelist, playwright and teacher, Julie Gilbert.
The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces 2022 WALK OF RECOGNITION Inductees
October 26, 2022
The Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
City Theatre and the Arsht Center Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
October 26, 2022
City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the Southeastern Premiere of Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, a buoyant and provocative examination by one woman of her civil rights and wrongs.