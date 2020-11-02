Actors' Playhouse To Reopen The Miracle Theatre For A Live Stage Production Of MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS

Madeline's Christmas will run from December 5 - 20, 2020.

Actors' Playhouse is proud to announce that it will reopen the Miracle Theatre this holiday season for a Musical Theatre for Young Audiences live stage production of Madeline's Christmas from December 5 - 20, 2020.

"In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines." And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline. In this musical adaptation with book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby and music by Shirley Mier, the day begins like any other day for the girls and their caretaker Miss Clavel, but soon ends in disaster when everyone but Madeline gets sick. Saddened that they may not be able to go home for Christmas, the girls and Miss Clavel take to their beds. Can Madeline save the day for everyone with the assistance of a mysterious Rug Merchant? Audiences are invited to find out in this exciting production that promises to be a festive treat for adults and children alike.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $25 for adults and children, and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances will be held on Saturdays at 2 p.m. from December 5 - 19, 2020. A special holiday performance is scheduled for Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5 p.m.

ACTORS' PLAYHOUSE'S REOPENING PLAN FOR THE MIRACLE THEATRE

Actors' Playhouse's top priority is the health and safety of its guests and employees. The company has implemented a new series of safety measures as part of its "New Normal" re-opening plan for the Miracle Theatre. All guests will be required to maintain their distance, wear a face mask and participate in a temperature check upon arrival. Seating capacity is very limited, with the Actors' Playhouse ticketing system now set to automatically block off surrounding seats upon ticket purchase. For more details, visit http://bit.ly/APNewNormal.

