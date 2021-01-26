Actors' Playhouse Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ Live Onstage With A New Weekend Performance Schedule

Actors' Playhouse's Musical Theatre for Young Audiences is proud to present The Wizard of Oz from February 20 - March 14, 2021 at the Miracle Theatre. The production will feature a brand-new schedule with performances now on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

L. Frank Baum's masterpiece comes to life on the Mainstage in this funny and clever musical originally produced by the award-winning Prince Street Players. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, young Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, who can send her home. Along the way, they must avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West, who is trying to steal the mysterious magic slippers that once belonged to her evil sister... but are now on Dorothy's feet. Dorothy eventually learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again.

Guaranteed to entertain both the smallest and largest of "munchkins," audiences are encouraged to book their tickets early for The Wizard of Oz. Seating is very limited to implement Actors' Playhouse's COVID-19 safety plan that includes a new socially-distanced ticketing system.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts & Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Assurant, Peacock Foundation, Inc., Publix Super Markets Charities and Dr. Marta Pérez, Miami-Dade County School Board, District 8.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $25 for adults and children, and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The Wizard of Oz will be performed on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. from February 20 - March 14, 2021.