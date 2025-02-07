AT ALL COST to Debut At Lake Worth Playhouse This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rashida costa is an actress, playwright, author, and poet and the founder of Theater and All Things Dramatics. Costa is planning the launch of “At All Cost” this summer in Lake Worth, Florida. “At All Cost" is a story about a black soldier’s journey, who was denied his GI Bill benefits, but still sought to make a way for himself and his family to prosper. It is a historical piece, set in 1945 after World War II surrounding life after the war of protagonist, Wray Edmond. Edmond purchases a casino after being denied the benefit of gaining access to home ownership, one he fully expected as a promised benefit of his GI Bill.

As the production’s description states, “Imagine being ostracized because of the color of your skin. Blacks faced this nightmare and painful reality across the nation. Redlining was a common practice utilized to keep blacks from homeownership,” which as aforementioned is experienced by Edmond in the play’s storyline. This story of the struggles faced by one black soldier and his family is told in the groundbreaking play “At All Cost.”

The play will debut at the Lake Worth Playhouse in the Stonzek Studio Theatre June 28 and June 29, of 2025 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Comments